Adecco Group announces board of directors changes

February 26, 2026 | 09:44
The multinational employment services firm confirmed governance restructuring with appointments or departures affecting its supervisory leadership team.

ZURICH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN), the leading talent and technology consulting company, today announced that the Board of Directors will propose Tobias Knechtle, Matthias Rebellius and Jacques Sanche as new members for election at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 15, 2026. Longstanding members Kathleen Taylor and Didier Lamouche, who joined the Board in 2015 and 2011 respectively, are not standing for re-election.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Board of Directors, the Adecco Group, said: "I thank Katie Taylor and Didier Lamouche on behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors for their significant strategic guidance and support to the Group. They have been outstanding Board members and have substantially contributed to the constructive collaboration with management. I wish them all the best for their future endeavors.

"As part of our ongoing Board member succession planning, we are delighted to propose Tobias Knechtle, Matthias Rebellius and Jacques Sanche to our Board. Having served as CFO in several publicly listed companies, Tobias Knechtle will further enhance the Board's financial acumen. Matthias Rebellius and Jacques Sanche have significant CEO experience. All three bring deep technology and digital expertise, which strongly complements the Board's capabilities and will support the Group's pioneering AI agenda."

  • Tobias Knechtle has been CFO and member of the Executive Board of Geberit since 2022 and has had Board and audit committee chair experience at V-Zug since 2020. Prior to Geberit, Tobias served as CFO of the Valora Group as well as their ad interim CEO. Previously, he held senior finance roles at Kudelski Group and was Managing Director Germany for Cinven Private Equity. He started his career as internal auditor at Nestlé and spent seven years as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in Switzerland and Brazil. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bern, Switzerland, and is a Swiss citizen. The Adecco Group will be the only external board mandate for Tobias Knechtle.
  • Matthias Rebellius has been CEO Siemens Smart Infrastructure and a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, Chair of the Board of Siemens Switzerland and member of the Board of the publicly listed Siemens India Ltd since 2020. He has also been a member of the Supervisory Board of the publicly listed, independent Siemens Energy AG, since 2020. He joined Siemens in 1990 and has held roles of increasing seniority across the industrial automation, building technologies and smart infrastructure businesses in Germany, the US and Switzerland. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Trier University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and is a German and Swiss citizen. Matthias Rebellius has chosen to step down from his executive roles for Siemens AG at the end of September to concentrate on his non-executive career.
  • Jacques Sanche has been CEO at Bucher Industries AG since 2016. He has also been Chair of the Board of Directors of Burkhardt Compression since December 2025. Previously, he was CEO of Belimo Holding AG for eight years. He started his career as a consultant, amongst others at the Boston Consulting Group in Germany. He then had several general management roles with increasing profit and loss responsibility at WMH - Walter Meier Group in Switzerland and the US. He was a member of the Board and chair of the nomination and compensation committee of Schweiter Technologies for fifteen years. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a PhD in Information Technologies from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and is a Canadian and Swiss citizen. Jacques Sanche has decided to step down from his executive role at the end of April to concentrate on his non-executive career.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, the Chair of the Board of Directors, will stand for re-election for a final term that will run until the 2027 AGM, when he plans to step down after twelve years as a board member, including seven as Chair.

The following Board members will also stand for re-election: Rachel Duan, Martine Ferland, Stefano Grassi, Sandhya Venugopal and Regula Wallimann.

https://www.adeccogroup.com/

By PR Newswire

The Adecco Group

Adecco Group board of directors changes

