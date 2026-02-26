Bowtie opens headquarters tower in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie, Hong Kong's first virtual insurer[1], today inaugurated its new headquarters, "Bowtie Life Insurance Tower" ("Bowtie Tower"), located at 68 Johnston Road, Wan Chai. For a fully digital player founded just seven years ago, securing naming rights for a landmark in a prime business district is more than just a symbolic achievement—it signals Bowtie's transition to a market leader and underscores a strategic commitment to building long-term public trust through a tangible physical presence.

To accommodate its rapid expansion, Bowtie has secured a five-year lease for seven floors at the location. The space features the brand's flagship Bow Coffee, across the ground and mezzanine levels, while the remaining five floors house the company's corporate offices.

Bridging the "Virtual" Gap: Building Lasting Confidence with a Physical Presence

While Bowtie's operational model is built on digital, the company recognizes that brand trust is often rooted in "visible" commitments. In the traditional financial world, building naming rights have always been a hallmark of institutional stability. Securing the naming right is a strategic brand decision designed to bridge the intangible distance often associated with "virtual insurance". By moving into the physical realm, Bowtie is demonstrating a long-term commitment to remaining deeply rooted in Hong Kong.

"'Trust' is the absolute cornerstone of the financial services industry, and even more so in insurance." said Mr. Fred Ngan, Co-Founder of Bowtie. "Our operational edge stems from digitalization, but building enduring, cross-generational trust requires a 'visible' commitment. Through the physical landmark, 'Bowtie Tower', we want to prove to the public that Bowtie is not merely a tech firm residing in the cloud, but a highly transparent insurance brand delivering genuine service and walking alongside the people of Hong Kong for the long haul."

Flagship Cafe Launch: Insurance Service with a Personal, Pressure-Free Touch

Departing from the traditional model of using physical branches as sales centers, Bowtie has launched its flagship cafe, Bow Coffee, on the ground floor, fundamentally changing how the public interacts with an insurance brand. At Bow Coffee, customers can seek objective information and support from Bowtie's customer service team in a completely pressure-free, everyday setting. This highly accessible Online-to-Offline (O2O) model goes beyond simply filling the void of face-to-face interaction typical of digital operations; it injects essential human warmth into virtual insurance.

To schedule a face-to-face consultation, customers can visit Bowtie's online platform or call the customer service hotline at 3008 8123.

"Traditional insurance often feels distant or even high-pressure." said Mr. John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie. "The inception of Bow Coffee is to integrate 'customer service' seamlessly into daily life. It is more than just a cafe; it is a community hub. We want everyone in Wan Chai to know they have a safe, pressure-free space where they can always find support for their insurance needs."

Translating Tech-Driven Efficiency into Exceptional Customer Experience

Behind Bowtie's ability to fund such a significant strategic investment lies its powerful and mature operational efficiency. By harnessing its own technology stack to highly automate complex insurance processes, Bowtie has successfully redirected the cost savings gained through technology straight back into optimizing the claims and customer service experience.

By setting higher service standards, Bowtie has not only delivered on its claims promises but also fueled robust business growth:

In the second half of 2025, new applications for Bowtie's VHIS products surpassed 10,000, validating public confidence in the brand;

The VHIS claim approval rate stands at a remarkable 98.3%[2].

Across all insurance products, Bowtie has processed over 150,000 claims;

Of these, 95% are assessed and paid within just five working days[3];

Bowtie has achieved an exceptional customer retention rate of over 94%.

"The scale and efficiency of the fully digital insurance model have now been validated by the market." said Mr. Michael Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of Bowtie. "Our robust sales momentum in 2025 represents the ultimate vote of confidence from the public. Precisely because technology cuts out the heavy costs of traditional operationals and customer acquisition, we are in the unique position of being able to pour those resources directly back into 'services'."

He added, "The opening of 'Bowtie Tower' is more than just a growth milestone for Bowtie; it embodies our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to drive efficiency while delivering a human-centric service experience. Ultimately, it is about taking concrete action to continuously bridge Hong Kong's massive health protection gap."

Celebrating with the City: Exclusive Launch Offers

To celebrate the unveiling of Bowtie Tower and the grand opening of Bow Coffee, Bowtie is delighted to roll out two exclusive promotions:

Bowtie's Insurance Flash Offer (From now until 1 March 2026): Customers who apply for designated Bowtie insurance products via the online platform using the promo code "BOWTIETOWER" can enjoy a 50% discount on their first-year premium[4][5].

Bow Coffee Dining Offer (From now until 31 March 2026): Simply register for a Bowtie account to enjoy a 50% discount on beverages and a 30% discount on food at Bow Coffee.

Learn more at www.bowtie.com.hk.