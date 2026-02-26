Corporate

CSTS Enterprises integrates HN Consulting, rebrands as Conduca

February 26, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
The professional services group finalized its acquisition and combined operations under a unified brand to streamline client delivery across markets.

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises, a prominent provider of integrated marketing, sports and entertainment, corporate travel services and technology solutions, today announced the successful integration of HN Consulting into its corporate travel services division. The innovative consultancy, specializing in corporate travel and payment solutions, has been fully integrated and rebranded as Conduca Consulting.

This strategic integration represents a significant milestone in CSTS' growth strategy, enhancing its commitment to delivering comprehensive, best-in-class corporate services to its clients and partners. The integration brings HN Consulting's extensive industry expertise and proprietary technology platform, DATAFAMA, into CSTS' corporate travel ecosystem.

Strategic Migration of Expertise and Technology

The seamless integration transfers substantial values to CSTS' clients and partners, including:

  • Extensive Business Networks: Decades of established relationships within the global travel and procurement sectors
  • Existing Business Contracts: Seamless continuity for a robust portfolio of corporate clients
  • Proprietary In-House System: A self-developed, specialized travel management platform designed to optimize corporate travel workflows
  • Deep Domain Expertise: Senior-level consultancy experience that will now drive the vision of the Conduca brand

"The integration of HN Consulting marks a transformative moment for our corporate travel services," said Abel Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises. "Conduca combines senior expertise, established networks, and cutting-edge DATAFAMA technology to deliver immediate value to our clients across Asia-Pacific and beyond."

A Seamless Integration

The integration ensures zero disruption to existing services, with all client contracts and operations continuing uninterrupted. Conduca emerges as a modern, technology-driven powerhouse within CSTS' portfolio.

"We are thrilled to join CSTS Enterprises and launch Conduca Consulting," said Simon Hague, Founder of HN Consulting. "Integrating our systems, networks, and expertise into CSTS' structure enables us to scale globally while delivering enhanced, integrated travel solutions."

For more information, please visit www.conducaconsulting.com.

By PR Newswire

CSTS Enterprises

