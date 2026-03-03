Techtronic Industries posts $15.3 billion revenue, $1.2 billion profit

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Company") (stock code: HK:0669, ADR symbol: TTNDY), a global cordless power tool, outdoor power equipment and floorcare & cleaning company, is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2025. TTI delivered record sales of US$15.3 billion in 2025, growing 4.4% on a reported basis and 4.1% in local currency. Our two leading brands, MILWAUKEE and RYOBI, both delivered solid performances in 2025 with MILWAUKEE growing 7.9% and RYOBI growing 5.4% in local currency.

TTI delivered record sales and earnings despite significant tariff headwinds, growing sales 4.4% to US$15.3 billion and net profit 6.8% to US$1.2 billion.

Our Global MILWAUKEE business grew 8.1% on a reported basis with underlying sales rising 10.3% in local currency (excluding the discretionary suspension of certain second half promotions due to tariffs).

RYOBI, the #1 global consumer cordless tool and outdoor products brand, grew 5.4% in local currency.

Reported EBIT Margin increased 7 bps to 8.8% as a percentage of sales, while normalized EBIT Margin (after adjusting for the exit of the HART business) increased 57 bps to 9.3%, due to strong performance in the EMEA region, corporate cost out initiatives and a focus on driving leverage and profitability.

TTI reported nearly US$1.4 billion in Free Cash Flow in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of US$1.2 billion+ in Free Cash Flow and ending the year in a net cash position of US$700 million.

The Board intends to implement a discretionary share buyback plan of up to US$500 million over the next 18 months.

Financial Performance Highlights for 2025 2025* US$' million 2024 US$' million Changes Revenue 15,260 14,622 +4.4 % Gross profit margin 41.2 % 40.3 % +91 bps EBIT 1,336 1,270 +5.2 % Profit attributable to Owners of the Company 1,198 1,122 +6.8 % Basic Earnings per share (US cents) 65.61 61.43 +6.8 % Dividend per share (approx. US cents) 33.08 29.09 +13.7 % *For the year ended December 31, 2025

Gross margin improved 91 basis points to 41.2% in 2025. The increase reflects the positive mix impact of our high margin MILWAUKEE business, productivity enhancements, and operational efficiencies created in our RYOBI and other Consumer businesses. Margin expansion accelerated as tariff mitigation efforts materialized in the second half of the year. EBIT grew 5.2% to US$1.3 billion, while EBIT margin increased 7 basis points to 8.8%. Net Profit increased 6.8% to US$1.2 billion and earnings per share rose 6.8% to US65.61 cents. As a percentage of sales, working capital rose 109 bps to 15.5%. Inventory days on hand increased 4 days to 106 days and remain at a very comfortable level. The Company generated nearly US$1.4 billion in positive Free Cash Flow in 2025, ending the period in a US$700 million net cash position.

The TTI Power Equipment segment delivered sales of US$14.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 5.3% in reported currency and 5.0% in local currency. On a reported basis, MILWAUKEE achieved 8.1% reported sales growth in 2025, finishing up 7.9% in local currency. RYOBI business had another outstanding year, growing 5.4% in local currency and marking the second consecutive year of mid-single digit revenue growth following the post-pandemic adjustment period of 2022-23. Sales for Floorcare and Cleaning fell 9.7% in 2025 due to weakness in the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, ORECK, and VAX brands.

The Board is recommending a final dividend of HK132.00 cents (approximately US16.99 cents) (2024: HK118.00 cents (approximately US15.19 cents)) per share. Together, with the interim dividend of HK125.00 cents (approximately US16.09 cents) per share, this will result in a full-year dividend of HK257.00 cents (approximately US33.08 cents) per share.

Horst Pudwill, Executive Chairman of TTI, said, "With the healthiest balance sheet in the Company's history, a diversified global manufacturing footprint, and stable capital spending requirements, we anticipate our ability to further increase returns to shareholders in the years to come."

Steven P. Richman, CEO of TTI, commented, "With the #1 Professional and Consumer brands in the World, TTI is off to a strong start in 2026 and we look forward to another year of strong results. On a blended basis, we expect the core MILWAUKEE and RYOBI businesses to grow revenue mid-to-high single digits."