Tavo drops Shell, pets get penthouse beds

August 25, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Instagram cats already nap in the 600-dollar cocoon—will dog influencers demand their own designer dens?

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Tavo Pets, the pet protection brand from the creators of the premium child car seat brand Nuna Baby, returns with another design-forward essential. Introducing the Tavo Shell, a revolutionary pet bed and swaying lounger that is set to redefine pet comfort, offering a dedicated safe haven that seamlessly integrates into the modern home. Hot on the heels of its Maeve™ 3-in-1 Pet Travel System, Tavo continues its mission to bring design and wellbeing together for pets and their people.

"At Tavo, we hold an uncompromising belief that life is better when it's shared between people and their pets," said Helen Johnson, Marketing Director at Tavo Pets and Nuna Baby. "Drawing upon decades of Nuna's safety expertise and purposeful design, we apply the same rigorous standards to every pet essential we create. The Shell is a natural extension of that philosophy, designed not only to look beautiful in your home, but to deliver the same level of care, comfort, and protection we've long reserved for our little ones."

Meet The Shell: A Sanctuary of Style and Snuggles

The Tavo Shell is designed to elevate your pet's comfort—literally. Crafted with a unique shell-inspired design that gently sways like ocean waves, it cradles your pet in unparalleled comfort, offering a serene retreat. The raised platform with cloud-like cushioning lifts your pet away from dust and drafts, bringing them closer to you for restful connections and a better view of their surroundings. Equal parts modern art and pet paradise, the Shell is the perfect mix of style and snuggle, providing a throne worthy of your pet's loyalty while enhancing your home's aesthetic.

Thoughtful Innovation for Pet Well-Being and Owner Peace of Mind

The Tavo Shell stands apart with its meticulously engineered features, prioritising both pet safety and owner convenience:

Three Recline Positions: Designed to help your pet find the position that's just right for ultimate relaxation and support.

Soothing Side-to-Side Motion: A gentle push initiates a calming, unassisted swaying motion that lasts for up to two minutes. Crucially, the Shell operates without cords, batteries, or noises, eliminating potential hazards such as entanglement, accidental ingestion of materials, or startling sounds that can cause anxiety in pets. This thoughtful design ensures a truly safe, calm, and uninterrupted sanctuary.

Motion Lock Feature: For moments when stillness is preferred, the Shell easily locks into a stationary position, providing versatility and stability.

Dedicated Comfort Zone: Its unique shell-like shape cradles pets, making them feel safe and secure in their personal haven.

Elevated Downtime: The raised design offers a perfect perching platform for cats or for dogs who enjoy a higher vantage point.

Soft, Machine-Washable Fleece: The removable, ultra-soft fleece seat cover easily zips off and is machine washable, ensuring effortless hygiene and long-term freshness.

Strong Frame & Base: Built with a strong interior aluminum frame and a curved base, the Shell provides exceptional stability. This robust construction ensures the lounger maintains its elegant form and supportive structure even with energetic pets jumping on and off, preventing it from becoming out of shape after use. It is also simple to assemble and disassemble, with the seat detaching from the base for convenient storage and transport.

Naturally Flame-Resistant Fabrics: In line with Tavo's commitment to safety, the Shell's fabrics are naturally flame-resistant and free of harmful fire-retardant chemicals, making them safer for your pet and providing owners with added peace of mind.

Unlike conventional pet lounging solutions that can present safety concerns or behavioral issues, the Tavo Shell is engineered to mitigate these risks. Its cord-free design and stable construction remove the dangers of chewing on wires or unstable structures. The gentle, unassisted sway fosters natural calming without the over-stimulation or anxiety sometimes associated with less thoughtfully designed pet swings.

The Tavo Shell Pet Bed and Swaying Lounger, suitable for pets up to 60kg and designed to fit beautifully into any home aesthetic, is available for a retail price of SGD $449, exclusively at https://tavopets.com/sg/shell-pet-bed?color=LATTE. It is also available on our official Shopee store for your convenience. Additional pet gear is expected to launch soon.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Tavo, visit https://tavopets.com/sg/.

By Tavo Pets

TagTag:
Tavo TavoPets

