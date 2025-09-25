Taobao 11.11 2025: World Biggest Shopping Festival Dates Revealed

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taobao, one of the e-commerce platforms belonging to Alibaba Group, is expanding the world's largest and most successful shopping event, the "Taobao 11.11 Global Shopping Festival," bringing it to 20 markets this year. This expansion enables users across diverse markets and languages worldwide to participate in and experience the excitement of the Double 11 celebration like never before.

Taobao 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, the World's Largest Shopping Festival, Expands to 20 markets with Exclusive Local Offers

First launched on November 11, 2009, the 11.11 Shopping Festival has grown from its debut in China into the world's largest shopping event, surpassing even Black Friday in both scale and sales volume.

This year, the "Taobao 11.11 Global Shopping Festival" will expand to international markets, rolling out in 20 markets. The shopping festival will be available in five languages—Chinese, English, Malay, Thai, and Russian—and will feature a wide range of localized promotions and exclusive offers. With this expansion, consumers worldwide can now easily participate and share in the excitement of 11.11 festival.

Exclusive ¥1(approximately equal to 0.2 AUD) Offer for New Users: In 16 markets, new users placing their first order will be able to purchase selected items for just ¥1. More promotions will continue to roll out, ensuring that users can take home their favorite products at the best value.

Taobao Wonderland: Debuting this year in Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Cambodia , and Australia , Taobao launches a new interactive game that delivers a gamified shopping experience tailored specifically for local users. Available in Thai, Malay, and English, the activity allows users to check in daily to collect "gold beans," which can be redeemed for discounts on product price up to 50%.

, , , , and , Taobao launches a new interactive game that delivers a gamified shopping experience tailored specifically for local users. Available in Thai, Malay, and English, the activity allows users to check in daily to collect "gold beans," which can be redeemed for discounts on product price up to 50%. Lower Free-Shipping Thresholds: Users in 12 markets will enjoy lower price thresholds for free shipping, making it easier and more affordable to purchase a wide selection of high-value cross-border products. During 11.11 Festival, Taobao will offer limited-time's zero-threshold's free shipping offer for Hong Kong, China and Macau , China users, with no minimum spend required.

and , users, with no minimum spend required. High-Value Shipping Vouchers: In Singapore, Malaysia , China Taiwan and Australia , Taobao will distribute a limited number of high-value shipping vouchers daily, allowing users to purchase cross-border products with reduced delivery costs.

, China Taiwan and , Taobao will distribute a limited number of high-value shipping vouchers daily, allowing users to purchase cross-border products with reduced delivery costs. Localized Affiliate Marketing Programs: Local partners and individuals in each market are invited to join the affiliate program, earning up to 30% commission on selected product sales, with rates varying by product and brand. In addition, affiliates who successfully refer new users to complete their first purchase will receive an extra cash reward of USD 5–15 per new user. This initiative empowers local marketers to share in the growth and benefits of cross-border commerce alongside Taobao.

Taobao's Global Popularity Surges with Overseas New Users Doubling in Just Five Months

From April 1 to August 25, 2025, Taobao's overseas user base more than doubled, achieving over 200% growth in new international users in just five months. Meanwhile, its gross merchandise value (GMV) in global markets has maintained double-digit growth for five consecutive years. On April 16, 2025, the Taobao app ranked No.1 in shopping category downloads in 16 markets and placed in the top 10 in 123 markets worldwide. These achievements underscore the strong and growing global appeal of Taobao.

Taobao is The World's Most Extensive Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform

Taobao continues to expand its global reach, recently extending services to the five Central Asian markets, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Today, Taobao covers more than 200 markets worldwide, delivering a fast, convenient, and trusted cross-border shopping experience to consumers everywhere. Boasting over one billion consumers shopping on the platform, Taobao is recognized as the e-commerce platform offering the widest selection of products globally. With billions of items available, Taobao enables users from diverse markets to find products that match their cultural preferences, lifestyles, and procurement needs.

According to Taobao's insights into global cross-border shopping behavior, consumers' key demands center on five lifestyle scenarios: hobby-driven consumption, unique finds, smart living, lifestyle aesthetics, and fashion trends. Leveraging its strengths in categories such as sports and outdoor gear, auto parts, collectibles and toys, 3C digital products, home and furniture, as well as apparel and accessories, ensures that it can meet the diverse preferences and needs of consumers worldwide.

Taobao Continues to Enhance Localized User Experience Across Global Markets

To meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide, Taobao continues to enhance its cross-border shopping experience by establishing a comprehensive service system covering four core areas: logistics, payment, returns and exchanges, and customer service. This ensures that consumers, wherever they are, can enjoy a convenient, secure, and seamless shopping journey.

Logistics Upgrades: Tailored delivery options with varying speeds are now available by market. Direct shipping services currently cover 20 markets, while 12 global sites offer free cross-border shipping, making international shopping more convenient than ever.

Diverse Payment Options: Supports 29 currencies and offers payment solutions adapted to local habits. In addition to Alipay, international e-wallets, and credit cards, new options such as WeChat Pay HK and Octopus Card in China Hong Kong, as well as cash-on-delivery in China Taiwan , further lower the thresholds for cross-border shopping.

, further lower the thresholds for cross-border shopping. Easy Returns and Exchanges: Local return services are now available in 12 markets, with flexible options such as doorstep pickup and convenience store drop-off. In China Hong Kong and China Taiwan, Taobao has also introduced cross-border returns, enabling consumers to send products directly back to Mainland China , ensuring a worry-free return process.

and China Taiwan, Taobao has also introduced cross-border returns, enabling consumers to send products directly back to , ensuring a worry-free return process. AI Customer Service: Real-time multilingual translation enables seamless communication in Chinese, English, and others language. This intelligent support helps users overcome language barriers and ensures timely assistance, safeguarding consumer rights worldwide.

This year, the Taobao 11.11 Shopping Festival will expand to 20 markets, marking a new milestone in the global reach of the world's largest shopping festival. The expansion also highlights Taobao's close collaboration with local ecosystem partners across different countries and regions, projecting a younger and more international brand image that makes it easier than ever for consumers worldwide to take part in the 11.11 celebration.