Tecsun Technology Presents at Bay Area AI Summit

At the meeting, Chen Qu, Deputy General Manager of Desheng Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Reconstructs the New Era of Medical Data"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - On January 27, the 2nd Academician Summit on Innovative Applications of International Artificial Intelligence Industry Scenarios and the 2026 Greater Bay Area AI Industry Innovation Ecosystem Conference were held at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Base. With the theme of "Intelligence Drives the Cutting Edge · Scenarios Empower Development", this summit was co-hosted by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Base and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance (AIIA). It gathered 5 academicians and more than 300 industry representatives. As a supporting unit, Guangdong Tecsun Science & Technology Co., Ltd. was invited to participate, jointly discussing the cutting-edge trends of AI and scenario innovation opportunities, and injecting intellectual momentum into the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area.

During the summit, Chen Qu was invited to attend the "AI Empowers Great Health Closed-door Forum". Together with many authoritative experts including Academician Zhang Yuanting of the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering and Academician Ding Xianping of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, as well as representatives from hospitals, biopharmaceutical enterprises, investment institutions and industry associations, she focused on the integration of "industry, academia, research and investment", and explored the innovative applications and industrial implementation paths of AI in the field of medical and health care.



At the meeting, Chen Qu, Deputy General Manager of Tecsun Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Reconstructs a New Era of Medical Data". She pointed out that hospitals are currently facing common pain points such as a proliferation of systems and data silos. Driven by the convergence of policy impetus, technological trends and the demand for reform amid inefficient business operations, Tecsun Science and Technology has built a full-link closed loop covering data collection, governance, service and intelligent application by constructing the "1+3+N" data base and integrating multimodal data lakes, large models and AI capabilities. This helps hospitals improve clinical efficiency, realize intelligent management and scientific research innovation, and promote the efficient achievement of policy goals such as electronic medical record rating and interconnection evaluation.



In the award ceremony, Tecsun Science and Technology was awarded the title of "2025 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Benchmark Enterprise" for its outstanding performance in AI technology research and development, scenario implementation and industrial empowerment. This is not only a recognition of the company's technological innovation strength, but also a full affirmation of its practical value in promoting the integration of AI and people's livelihood services by the industry.



This summit focused on cutting-edge trends and industrial implementation, highlighting the key role of scenario innovation in AI development. As a digital service provider for people's livelihood services, Tecsun Science and Technology will continue to cooperate with AIIA and industry partners, deepen the exploration of "artificial intelligence + people's livelihood services", continuously optimize model capabilities, strengthen the implementation of AI scenario applications, and make sustained contributions to the construction of the artificial intelligence industry innovation ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

