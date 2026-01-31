Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tecsun Technology Presents at Bay Area AI Summit

January 31, 2026 | 10:32
(0) user say
The science and technology company showcased its artificial intelligence capabilities at the regional conference, collaborating on industrial innovation ecosystem development.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - On January 27, the 2nd Academician Summit on Innovative Applications of International Artificial Intelligence Industry Scenarios and the 2026 Greater Bay Area AI Industry Innovation Ecosystem Conference were held at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Base. With the theme of "Intelligence Drives the Cutting Edge · Scenarios Empower Development", this summit was co-hosted by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Base and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance (AIIA). It gathered 5 academicians and more than 300 industry representatives. As a supporting unit, Guangdong Tecsun Science & Technology Co., Ltd. was invited to participate, jointly discussing the cutting-edge trends of AI and scenario innovation opportunities, and injecting intellectual momentum into the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area.
At the meeting, Chen Qu, Deputy General Manager of Desheng Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Reconstructs the New Era of Medical Data"
At the meeting, Chen Qu, Deputy General Manager of Desheng Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Reconstructs the New Era of Medical Data"

During the summit, Chen Qu was invited to attend the "AI Empowers Great Health Closed-door Forum". Together with many authoritative experts including Academician Zhang Yuanting of the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering and Academician Ding Xianping of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, as well as representatives from hospitals, biopharmaceutical enterprises, investment institutions and industry associations, she focused on the integration of "industry, academia, research and investment", and explored the innovative applications and industrial implementation paths of AI in the field of medical and health care.

At the meeting, Chen Qu, Deputy General Manager of Tecsun Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Reconstructs a New Era of Medical Data". She pointed out that hospitals are currently facing common pain points such as a proliferation of systems and data silos. Driven by the convergence of policy impetus, technological trends and the demand for reform amid inefficient business operations, Tecsun Science and Technology has built a full-link closed loop covering data collection, governance, service and intelligent application by constructing the "1+3+N" data base and integrating multimodal data lakes, large models and AI capabilities. This helps hospitals improve clinical efficiency, realize intelligent management and scientific research innovation, and promote the efficient achievement of policy goals such as electronic medical record rating and interconnection evaluation.

In the award ceremony, Tecsun Science and Technology was awarded the title of "2025 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Benchmark Enterprise" for its outstanding performance in AI technology research and development, scenario implementation and industrial empowerment. This is not only a recognition of the company's technological innovation strength, but also a full affirmation of its practical value in promoting the integration of AI and people's livelihood services by the industry.

This summit focused on cutting-edge trends and industrial implementation, highlighting the key role of scenario innovation in AI development. As a digital service provider for people's livelihood services, Tecsun Science and Technology will continue to cooperate with AIIA and industry partners, deepen the exploration of "artificial intelligence + people's livelihood services", continuously optimize model capabilities, strengthen the implementation of AI scenario applications, and make sustained contributions to the construction of the artificial intelligence industry innovation ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tecsun Science and Technology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tecsun Tecsun Technology Bay Area AI Summit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020