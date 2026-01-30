Aryna Sabalenka Features in Natural Diamond Campaign

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - World No. 1 women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka appears on Tatler's January double cover in a new light, stepping away from her fierce, decisive on‑court persona to reveal a composed, elegant side. A Diamond Is Forever partners with high jewellery houses Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery, Carnet Jewellery and HEARTS ON FIRE, styling natural diamond pieces with haute couture to create a series of fashion looks that bring her multifaceted brilliance to the fore. Her steady gaze and relaxed poise are subtly amplified by the glow of natural diamond high jewellery—never ostentatious, yet undeniably commanding. Featured simultaneously across Tatler editions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Sabalenka, simply by being herself, gives shape to the belief that style is a state of mind.

World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka graces Tatler’s January double cover (Images courtesy of Tatler Hong Kong)

Fresh from her triumph at the 2026 WTA Brisbane tournament, following a record-breaking 2025 season, Sabalenka continues to balance athletic confidence with cutting-edge fashion. Her resilience mirrors the enduring qualities of natural diamonds—shaped by pressure, time and patience, and emerging with lasting brilliance and strength.On the front cover, Sabalenka wears Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery's creations—fancy natural diamond earrings in 18K yellow gold, a yellow heart-shaped natural diamond ring set in white coral and 18K white gold, and a natural diamond tennis bracelet in 18K white gold. The ensemble highlights her bold yet graceful spirit and her understated approach to luxury.In another cover, she appears in Carnet Jewellery's Fleur d'Or Blanc collection, featuring a platinum, white and yellow gold necklace adorned with white and yellow natural diamonds—a reflection of her free-spirited individuality.

Unleashing inner strength through pressure

Sabalenka's journey to World No. 1 mirrors that of a natural diamond—perfected by time and pressure. Overcoming a serving crisis in 2022 that threatened her career and tested her confidence, she reworked her technique and rebuilt her mindset, which resulted in her winning her first Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 Australian Open and reaching World No. 1. By 2024, she had successfully defended both the Australian Open and US Open, demonstrating a resilience akin to that of a natural diamond. Reflecting on her path, Sabalenka shares:



"There are moments when I feel low or fatigued, but I refuse to stop. That's why my victories during tough seasons mean so much—they prove that even at my lowest, I can be strong."



Her chosen pieces from HEARTS ON FIRE's Inside/Out collection perfectly capture her ethos: unafraid of vulnerability, unapologetically authentic, and radiant both inside and out.



The life of a 'tiger' beyond the court



On the court, Sabalenka—aptly nicknamed "Tiger"—is a fierce competitor, serving with explosive energy at speeds of up to 129 km/h. Off the court, she embraces life's quieter rhythms. Through her video series Aryna's Arena, she invites fans into her world—from beauty routines, training and nutrition to honest reflections on both triumph and defeat. On social media, she shares her love for fashion, travel and everyday joy, while mindfully protecting her private life.



Aryna Sabalenka firmly believes that outward style is an expression of inner strength, and she loves to showcase her personal style through natural diamond jewellery. "I love dressing up and showing my bold, feminine side. It's all about balancing power and comfort with a touch of glam. If I ever lived a second life as a fashion designer, my aesthetic would be defined by power, confidence and uniqueness."



From the moment her father first led her onto the court to now standing as the world's best, Sabalenka's decade-long journey has been one of resilience and conviction. Like a natural diamond, her brilliance is born of perseverance and transformation—refined by time, pressure and unwavering belief. Her story reflects not only a champion's ascent, but also the enduring spirit of a woman who continues to shine with authenticity and unbreakable light.



Her story reflects not only a champion's ascent, but also the enduring spirit of a woman who continues to shine with authenticity and unbreakable light.

