DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov’s Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

January 30, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
The retail conglomerate secured several honours in the consumer perception survey, with multiple brands achieving top rankings across Hong Kong shopping categories.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - DFI Retail Group is delighted to have five of our brands recognised in YouGov's Best Brands 2025 Hong Kong rankings, with leading positions across the General Retail and Loyalty Programme sectors. Each brand's No. 1 ranking in its respective category further highlights the Group's commitment to delivering trusted, high quality and customer-focused retail experiences to customers across Hong Kong.

Four of DFI's well-known banners, Mannings, Wellcome, 7-Eleven and IKEA were featured in YouGov's Top 10 General Retail Brands, demonstrating their strong brand health and long-standing consumer trust. In addition, the Group's yuu Rewards, ranked No. 1 in the Loyalty Programmes category.

DFI brands also excelled across key retail categories:
  • Wellcome – No. 1 Grocery Retail & No. 1 in General Retail
  • Mannings – No. 1 Health & Beauty Stores & No. 3 in General Retail
  • 7-Eleven – No. 1 Convenience Stores & No. 8 in General Retail
  • IKEA – No. 1 Home Furnishing Stores & No. 2 in General Retail
  • yuu – No. 1 Loyalty Programme
The rankings are based on thousands of interviews conducted across Hong Kong from 1 January to 31 December 2025, measuring six brand health metrics (impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation, and recommendation). These achievements reflect the strength and breadth of DFI portfolio across health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and loyalty programme.

As a Group, DFI remains focused on elevating everyday living for customers by delivering products, services and experiences they can rely on. These strong YouGov rankings demonstrate the meaningful connection DFI brands have built with the Hong Kong community. Looking ahead, DFI will continue investing in innovation, digital engagement, store enhancement and loyalty programmes to support long-term, sustainable growth for the communities it serves.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group YouGov’s Best Brands 2025

