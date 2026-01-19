Corporate

Storefriendly Achieves BEAM Plus Excellent Rating

January 19, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
The self-storage operator became the first in Hong Kong's mini storage sector to earn the prestigious green building certification, establishing environmental benchmarks for the industry.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - Storefriendly Self Storage Group held an award presentation ceremony at Storefriendly Tower (Peninsula West) in Lai Chi Kok and was honoured with an Excellent grade in the Management aspect of BEAM Plus EB V2.1 Selective Scheme by Portfolio Assessment Mechanism. The award was presented by Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council Limited), recognising the Group's sustained commitment and performance in advancing sustainable building operations management—through robust governance, structured systems, and consistent execution.

IMG_2585 edit.JPG

A Milestone in Sustainable Operations & Facility Management

Storefriendly stated: "Achieving this Excellent rating reinforces our commitment to ESG goals. By optimizing our operations management, we ensure that our self-storage facilities are not only efficient but also environmentally responsible, providing our customers with a superior and greener storage experience."

Selective Scheme Focuses on Building Performance Across Key Assessment Areas

BEAM Plus EB reviews a building's sustainability performance through multiple assessment areas, including Site, Management, Materials & Waste, Energy Use, Water, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Innovation. Within these, the Management aspect places strong emphasis on responsible management practices and measures that promote the sustainable operation of building spaces. Achieving an Excellent rating in this aspect further validates Storefriendly's ongoing investment and results in day-to-day operations management and its broader sustainability strategy.

Integrating Smart Technology with Green Logistics

Storefriendly continues to invest in cutting-edge technology—including AI-powered customer service systems and Safety Box. By combining smart access controls with energy-efficient facility management, the Group enhances both security and operational performance. This HKGBC recognition serves as a roadmap for the Group's future, as it strives to modernize the mini storage industry with forward-thinking, sustainable solutions for both personal and business clients.

The following five Storefriendly Tower properties have been certified by HKGBC and included in the Existing Buildings portfolio assessment:
1. Storefriendly Tower (Peninsula East): 82 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong
2. Storefriendly Tower (Metropolis East): 13 Yip Cheong Street, Fanling, New Territories
3. Storefriendly Tower (Island East): 8 A Kung Ngam Village Road, Shau Kei Wan
4. Storefriendly Tower (Peninsula West): 850-870 Lai Chi Kok Road, Cheung Sha Wan
5. Storefriendly Tower (Metropolis West): 22-28 Tai Chung Road, Tsuen Wan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit Storefriendly: https://www.store-friendly.com/en/

By Store Friendly

Storefriendly BEAM Plus

