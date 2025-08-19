State Grid Xinjiang Tests Standardized Electricity Price Code

URUMQI, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Communication Company has successfully completed three rounds of full-scale user contract electricity fee trial calculations for the standardized electricity price code within the trial calculation environment of the Energy Internet Marketing Service System (hereinafter referred to as the "Marketing 2.0 System").

This specialized initiative on standardizing electricity price codes encompasses five functional areas, including business environment, operational procedures, and general reporting. It covers 52 core components, such as accounting verification rules, electricity fee calculation algorithms, and report statistics, as well as modifications to 46 reports. Through the trial calculation of electricity fees for all users in Xinjiang, the accuracy of the calculation logic and the validity of the electricity price codes have been verified, ensuring seamless process execution.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the standardized electricity price code trial calculation, State Grid Xinjiang Information and Communication Company proactively conducted resource planning, comprehensively assessed existing database and cloud resources, and formulated a precise expansion plan. Key tasks, including resource allocation, data migration, construction of the electricity price trial calculation environment, and parameter optimization, were efficiently completed. Data governance was conducted for critical data elements such as customer profiles, vouchers, billing parameters, and system configurations. All three rounds of trial calculations were based on the complete set of 13.5 million electricity customers in Xinjiang. Plan creation was completed within two hours, while data preparation and electricity fee calculation were completed within ten hours, successfully integrating the entire contract trial calculation workflow. Through system performance optimization and rational resource allocation, the accuracy of fee calculations and the stability of business systems were ensured, fully supporting the realization of the "one-day account closure" objective.

Looking ahead, State Grid Xinjiang Information & Communication Company will continue to advance the electricity fee trial calculations and functional enhancements of the Marketing 2.0 standardized electricity price codes. This effort aims to ensure the stable operation of post-implementation processes, including electricity bill settlement, revenue collection, and report generation, thereby enabling the efficient operation of the Marketing 2.0 system and providing robust technical support for business continuity. These efforts will lay a solid foundation for the modernization of the power system.