Tencent Cloud partners with Rockstreamer on Bangladesh OTT

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud and Rockstreamer Private Limited today announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Content Delivery Network (CDN), and enterprise OTT solutions for telecommunications operators, broadcasters, media companies, sports rights holders, and digital platforms across Bangladesh and emerging markets.

The partnership combines Tencent Cloud's globally trusted cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with Rockstreamer's expertise in designing, developing, deploying, and operating large-scale digital entertainment platforms. Together, the two companies aim to enable enterprises to modernize their streaming infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption, and launch world-class OTT services capable of serving millions of users with speed, reliability, and operational efficiency.

As the first major success under this collaboration, Tencent Cloud and Rockstreamer jointly powered Binge+, the official OTT platform developed and operated by Rockstreamer for Robi Axiata PLC. Built entirely on Tencent Cloud's enterprise-grade cloud ecosystem, Binge+ demonstrates how modern cloud architecture, AI-assisted engineering, and close collaboration between global technology providers and regional solution partners can dramatically reduce deployment timelines while delivering carrier-grade performance.

The migration to Tencent Cloud involved rebuilding the platform around a cloud-native architecture capable of supporting high-volume live streaming, rapid traffic fluctuations, and uninterrupted content delivery across Android, iOS, Web, Smart TV, and operator applications. Throughout the project, Tencent Cloud's engineering specialists worked closely with Rockstreamer's technical teams, while Tencent Cloud's AI capabilities accelerated engineering workflows, infrastructure optimization, deployment planning, and operational readiness. This collaborative approach enabled the teams to build a resilient and highly scalable OTT environment within an exceptionally short timeframe.

The capabilities of the new platform were put to the test during a premier global football tournament in 2026. Streaming premium live sports at national scale requires infrastructure capable of responding instantly to massive audience surges without compromising quality or reliability. Powered by Tencent Cloud and architected by Rockstreamer, Binge+ successfully delivered live global sporting events to millions of viewers across Bangladesh, maintaining a seamless viewing experience throughout the tournament despite the demanding traffic patterns associated with global sporting events.

The successful execution demonstrated how enterprise cloud infrastructure, intelligent CDN technologies, and AI-assisted operations can transform the way OTT platforms are built and operated. It also highlighted the value of combining Tencent Cloud's global technology ecosystem with Rockstreamer's extensive experience in OTT platform engineering and telecommunications deployments. Together, the companies created a solution that not only supported one of the most demanding live streaming events in the world but also established a scalable digital foundation capable of supporting future growth and new entertainment services.

For Robi Axiata PLC, Binge+ represents a significant step forward in delivering premium digital entertainment experiences to subscribers. The platform provides seamless access to live television, premium sports, movies, and on-demand content through a unified, high-performance ecosystem designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's connected consumers. Its successful deployment reinforces the growing importance of cloud-native infrastructure in helping telecommunications operators expand beyond connectivity and deliver differentiated digital experiences.

While Binge+ serves as the first large-scale implementation of the partnership, Tencent Cloud and Rockstreamer view the step as the beginning of a broader strategic collaboration focused on accelerating digital transformation across emerging markets. As demand continues to grow for reliable streaming services, AI-powered media workflows, gaming ecosystems, esports platforms, and cloud-native entertainment technologies, the two companies will work together to support enterprises modernize their digital businesses through integrated cloud infrastructure, platform engineering, managed services, and AI-driven innovation.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to simplifying digital transformation for organizations that require enterprise-scale performance without lengthy implementation cycles. By combining Tencent Cloud's global infrastructure and technology portfolio with Rockstreamer's regional implementation expertise, organizations can significantly reduce deployment complexity while benefiting from highly scalable, secure, and future-ready digital platforms.

Rachel Xie , General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA, Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "Tencent Cloud is committed to helping organizations accelerate innovation through secure, intelligent, and scalable cloud technologies. Our collaboration with Rockstreamer demonstrates how combining Tencent Cloud's infrastructure, AI capabilities, and media technologies with strong regional implementation expertise enables enterprises to rapidly build modern OTT platforms capable of supporting large-scale digital experiences. We look forward to expanding this partnership and enabling more organizations in emerging markets accelerate their digital transformation."

Anik Dhar, CEO of Rockstreamer Private Limited, said: "Today's digital entertainment platforms must be built for scale from day one. Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud has demonstrated how combining world-class cloud infrastructure with AI-assisted engineering and deep OTT expertise can dramatically accelerate deployment without compromising reliability or performance. Binge+ exemplifies what can be achieved when global technology leadership meets regional execution excellence. We believe this partnership will help operators, broadcasters, media companies, and enterprises across emerging markets build digital platforms that are faster to launch, easier to scale, and ready for the next generation of entertainment."

Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud and Rockstreamer will continue expanding their collaboration across Bangladesh and other emerging markets, supporting telecommunications operators, broadcasters, media organizations, gaming companies, sports rights holders, and enterprises seeking to modernize their digital infrastructure. Together, the companies aim to deliver next-generation OTT, AI, cloud, gaming, esports, and streaming solutions that help organizations innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and create exceptional digital experiences for audiences around the world.