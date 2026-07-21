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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Granicus appoints Jonathan Usher as ANZ managing director

July 21, 2026 | 15:37
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Granicus appointed Jonathan Usher as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing the company's leadership team as it pursues growth across the region.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, a leading provider of customer experience technologies and services for governments and destination organisations, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Usher as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing the company's commitment to the region and supporting its next phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Jonathan joins Granicus with more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling technology businesses across Australia and New Zealand. His background spans SaaS, cloud, cybersecurity and digital public services, with a strong track record of building scalable, customer-focused organisations and driving sustainable growth.

In his new role, Jonathan will lead Granicus' ANZ business, working closely with customers, partners and employees to strengthen customer success, accelerate growth and help organisations deliver better experiences for citizens, visitors and communities.

"Jonathan brings an exceptional combination of leadership experience, commercial acumen and customer focus," said G Masili, Chief Customer Officer at Granicus." His understanding of technology, digital services and platform growth makes him ideally positioned to lead our Australia and New Zealand business. As demand continues to grow for modern, connected digital experiences, Jonathan's experience will help us strengthen our support for customers across the region."

Jonathan's appointment forms part of a broader investment in Granicus' Australia and New Zealand operations. In recent months, the company has also welcomed Julie Morton as Regional Sales Director and Pallavi Sathyanarayana as Regional Product Leader, further strengthening regional expertise across sales, product innovation and customer success.

Together, these appointments represent a significant investment in leadership capability and regional growth, creating a strong foundation for the next chapter of Granicus' expansion across Australia and New Zealand.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organisations that combine strong technology with a clear purpose," said Jonathan Usher. "Granicus stands out because of the impact it helps customers create every day - helping governments and public sector organisations build stronger connections with the communities they serve. I'm excited to join the team and work alongside our customers and partners to help organisations across Australia and New Zealand deliver better experiences, strengthen engagement and create lasting value for their communities."

The strengthened leadership team reflects Granicus' long-term commitment to Australia and New Zealand and its ambition to support customers through the next generation of digital transformation, engagement and service delivery.

By PR Newswire

Granicus

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