Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI/works Launches Next-Generation Development Platform

January 21, 2026 | 15:17
(0) user say
The software solutions provider introduced a platform promising to transform agile methodologies through artificial intelligence integration, aiming to accelerate development cycles and improve code quality.

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced the launch of AI/works™, a new agentic development platform that sets the standard for modernizing legacy systems and building new industrial-grade technology products and platforms in the AI era. We believe the platform allows us to build higher quality technology while fundamentally improving the economics of the building, maintaining, and operating enterprise-grade technologies.

For decades, Thoughtworks has shaped many of the practices that define modern software delivery, including Agile, microservices and continuous delivery. AI/works™ extends that lineage into the AI era by unifying legacy system understanding, requirements enhancement, dynamic automated specifications generation, and agentic code generation and testing in one platform built for complex enterprise environments.

AI adoption is accelerating across industries, yet many organizations remain limited by the gap between AI ambition and legacy system reality. While emerging agentic platforms often assume clean-slate architectures or narrow productivity enhancements, AI/works™ is engineered for the hybrid conditions in which enterprises operate.

AI/works™ brings these worlds into one continuous flow. Our first set of clients building on AI/works™ show modernization cycles that once took years can now be completed in months, with significant cost reductions and dramatic time-to-market improvements, all while generating higher quality code.

The platform enables Thoughtworks' 3-3-3 delivery model, providing a path from idea to production in 90 days, and plays well with leading ecosystems including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Databricks and Snowflake. Through a collaboration with Mechanical Orchard, AI/works also supports deep mainframe renewal.

"Every CEO and CIO I meet is trying to unlock AI value inside the reality of their existing systems, not in idealized greenfield environments," said Mike Sutcliff, CEO of Thoughtworks. "AI/works™ is built for those conditions. It understands the systems organizations have, accelerates the systems they need next and keeps everything current as the landscape shifts. The magic comes from the combination of the platform and our deeply talented technologists. Together they deliver results with speed and confidence."

AI/works™ uses AI-enabled reverse engineering to interpret legacy applications and convert them into structured specifications enriched with regulatory, security and industry context. These specifications guide agentic workflows that generate production-grade code, automated tests and deployment pipelines. Once deployed, the platform continuously regenerates affected components as requirements evolve, reducing reliance on manual patching and avoiding large-scale rebuilds.

Agentic engineering is emerging quickly as a competitive category. Several major firms are entering the space, yet most tools focus on accelerating new code rather than solving the structural challenges enterprises face.

"AI/works™ stands out because it addresses the entire lifecycle, from understanding and renewing legacy systems to building what comes next," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO at Constellation Research. "This sets a new bar for the category."

AI/works™ is available now through a co-innovation program. Broader availability will expand through Thoughtworks' AI that works initiative and Q1 launch activities. Organizations can request a demo at https://www.thoughtworks.com/ai/works

Supporting resources

  • Learn more about the Thoughtworks AI/works™
  • Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company's website.
  • Follow Thoughtworks on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

By PR Newswire

Thoughtworks

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI/works Thoughtworks AI/works

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020