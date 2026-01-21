Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GENEIII Establishes Ergothioneine Quality Standard

January 21, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
The biotechnology company achieved pharmaceutical-grade purity for the antioxidant compound whilst completing human clinical studies, positioning itself as the industry reference for ergothioneine production.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, GENEIII reaffirmed its global leadership in ergothioneine production and scientific validation at the "Research Without Borders • Tracing the Source with GENEIII" Global Evidence-Based Journey.

GENEIII joined forces with core partners to visit the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory. The event facilitated a deep international dialogue centering on the transformation of ergothioneine from basic research to industrial application, and showcased the complete scientific value chain GENEIII has constructed with NUS and Temasek. This collaboration is achieving a dual track of "Global Layout of Frontier Research" and "Official National Certification for a Leading Brand," demonstrating the new heights in synthetic biology to the global market.

Furthermore, the company showcased its breakthroughs in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and registered human clinical research, establishing a new international standard for ergothioneine as a functional bioactive ingredient.

GENEIII is currently the sole internationally leading manufacturer of ergothioneine raw materials, achieving excellence in quality, production capacity, and cost efficiency. Through advanced synthetic biology and precision fermentation, GENEIII produces ergothioneine with 99.99% purity, exceptional molecular stability, and is odorless, overcoming long-standing challenges associated with this compound.

Production is carried out using 30-tonne industrial fermenters in accordance with cGMP pharmaceutical standards, ensuring consistent quality, full traceability, and reliable large-scale supply. This industrial capability fundamentally reshapes the global ergothioneine supply chain, enabling downstream applications in nutrition, health, and medical research to be built on a stable, pharmaceutical-grade foundation.

Beyond manufacturing leadership, GENEIII has taken a decisive step in advancing ergothioneine from laboratory research to human clinical validation. The company has conducted a series of human clinical trials officially registered with the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry and publicly disclosed on the National Health Commission of China's official platform.

These studies were carried out across tertiary hospitals, ensuring independent oversight, standardized clinical protocols, and high scientific credibility. (Chinese Clinical Trial Registration Number: ChiCTR2400093739)

This clinical program represents the first systematically registered, hospital-based human validation of ergothioneine in the industry, setting a new benchmark for transparency and evidence-based development. By directly linking high-purity raw materials with measurable human outcomes, GENEIII has established a strong scientific foundation for the safe and effective application of ergothioneine.

GENEIII's integrated model—combining pharmaceutical-grade purity, industrial-scale manufacturing, and registered human clinical research—positions the company at the forefront of global ergothioneine innovation. As the industry moves toward higher regulatory standards and evidence-driven products, GENEIII continues to define what clinically validated, world-class ergothioneine truly means.

Learn more at geneiii.com.

By PR Newswire

GENEIII

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GENEIII Ergothioneine

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020