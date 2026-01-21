GENEIII Establishes Ergothioneine Quality Standard

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, GENEIII reaffirmed its global leadership in ergothioneine production and scientific validation at the "Research Without Borders • Tracing the Source with GENEIII" Global Evidence-Based Journey.

GENEIII joined forces with core partners to visit the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory. The event facilitated a deep international dialogue centering on the transformation of ergothioneine from basic research to industrial application, and showcased the complete scientific value chain GENEIII has constructed with NUS and Temasek. This collaboration is achieving a dual track of "Global Layout of Frontier Research" and "Official National Certification for a Leading Brand," demonstrating the new heights in synthetic biology to the global market.

Furthermore, the company showcased its breakthroughs in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and registered human clinical research, establishing a new international standard for ergothioneine as a functional bioactive ingredient.

GENEIII is currently the sole internationally leading manufacturer of ergothioneine raw materials, achieving excellence in quality, production capacity, and cost efficiency. Through advanced synthetic biology and precision fermentation, GENEIII produces ergothioneine with 99.99% purity, exceptional molecular stability, and is odorless, overcoming long-standing challenges associated with this compound.

Production is carried out using 30-tonne industrial fermenters in accordance with cGMP pharmaceutical standards, ensuring consistent quality, full traceability, and reliable large-scale supply. This industrial capability fundamentally reshapes the global ergothioneine supply chain, enabling downstream applications in nutrition, health, and medical research to be built on a stable, pharmaceutical-grade foundation.

Beyond manufacturing leadership, GENEIII has taken a decisive step in advancing ergothioneine from laboratory research to human clinical validation. The company has conducted a series of human clinical trials officially registered with the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry and publicly disclosed on the National Health Commission of China's official platform.

These studies were carried out across tertiary hospitals, ensuring independent oversight, standardized clinical protocols, and high scientific credibility. (Chinese Clinical Trial Registration Number: ChiCTR2400093739)

This clinical program represents the first systematically registered, hospital-based human validation of ergothioneine in the industry, setting a new benchmark for transparency and evidence-based development. By directly linking high-purity raw materials with measurable human outcomes, GENEIII has established a strong scientific foundation for the safe and effective application of ergothioneine.

GENEIII's integrated model—combining pharmaceutical-grade purity, industrial-scale manufacturing, and registered human clinical research—positions the company at the forefront of global ergothioneine innovation. As the industry moves toward higher regulatory standards and evidence-driven products, GENEIII continues to define what clinically validated, world-class ergothioneine truly means.

Learn more at geneiii.com.