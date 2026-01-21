Corporate

GIBO Develops Unified AI for Autonomous Vehicles

January 21, 2026 | 15:23
(0) user say
The mobility technology company progressed its integrated artificial intelligence platform designed to operate seamlessly across aerial and ground-based autonomous transport systems.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia's leading innovation-driven AI ecosystem, today announced the next evolution of its AI mobility roadmap, advancing the GIBO.ai Calculation Engine toward a unified, cross-domain intelligence stack supporting progressively autonomous air and ground mobility systems.

Following strong industry and partner feedback on its AI-powered aerial intelligence services, GIBO is now extending its computation-driven framework to enable deeper integration across EV motorbikes, eVTOL platforms, logistics networks, and future autonomous mobility applications.

From Intelligence Services to Integrated Autonomous Systems

As mobility platforms increasingly generate real-time data and AI-derived insights, the next phase of innovation lies in closing the loop between perception, decision-making, and execution. GIBO.ai is designed to unify these layers into a single, extensible AI stack capable of supporting progressive autonomy across multiple mobility domains.

Rather than treating autonomy as a single endpoint, GIBO.ai enables a staged evolution—where systems gradually transition from assisted operation to higher levels of autonomy, guided by continuous learning, simulation, and real-world feedback.

A Unified AI Stack Across Air and Ground Mobility

The GIBO.ai Calculation Engine integrates core AI functions including perception, navigation, behavioral modeling, mission planning, and system optimization. By standardizing these capabilities across both aerial and ground-based platforms, GIBO enables interoperability between EV motorbikes, eVTOL aircraft, and connected mobility infrastructure.

This unified approach allows mobility assets to share intelligence, coordinate actions, and adapt dynamically to environmental and operational conditions. Over time, this creates an ecosystem where air and ground systems operate as complementary components of a single intelligent mobility network.

Enabling Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Autonomy

A central focus of this initiative is ensuring that autonomy enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The GIBO.ai framework continuously evaluates system performance, environmental conditions, and operational constraints, enabling intelligent decision-making that prioritizes energy efficiency, risk mitigation, and environmental impact.

By embedding sustainability metrics directly into AI decision loops, autonomous mobility systems can optimize not only for speed or efficiency, but also for carbon reduction and resource stewardship—aligning advanced autonomy with green-economy objectives.

"Autonomy is not a feature—it is an evolving intelligence."

"The positive response to our aerial intelligence services confirms that the market is ready for AI systems that go beyond isolated use cases," said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.
"With GIBO.ai, we are building an integrated intelligence stack that allows autonomy to emerge responsibly across air and ground mobility. This approach ensures that future autonomous systems are not only smarter, but safer, scalable, and environmentally aligned."

Laying the Foundation for the Next Generation of Smart Mobility

This advancement positions GIBO.ai as a horizontal AI platform supporting the future of smart mobility, logistics, and urban infrastructure. As the ecosystem evolves, the unified AI stack is expected to support applications ranging from intelligent fleet coordination and automated logistics to adaptive urban mobility and next-generation autonomous services.

By aligning autonomy with computation-driven sustainability and cross-platform intelligence, GIBO continues to build foundational infrastructure for a future where mobility systems operate seamlessly, responsibly, and in harmony with the global green economy.

By PR Newswire

GIBO Holdings Ltd.

GIBO autonomous vehicles AI for Autonomous Vehicles

