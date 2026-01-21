Corporate

VonWater Launches C5 Countertop Water System

January 21, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
The water technology company introduced a reverse osmosis unit combining cold and instant hot water delivery without requiring permanent plumbing installation, offering convenient hydration solutions.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VonWater, a trusted leader in water filtration for over 8 years, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the C5 Cold & Instant Hot Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System. Designed to replace the clutter of kettles, bottled water, the C5 3-in-1 hydration station that delivers purest, instant hot, ice-cold water at the touch of a button at home--no plumbing required.

With growing consumer awareness around tap water contaminants like lead, chlorine, and PFAS ("forever chemicals"), families are seeking safer filtration options. However, traditional under-sink Reverse Osmosis systems often require complex installation and drilling, making them impractical for renters or homeowners with granite countertops. The VonWater C5 solves this by providing 7-stage filtration in a sleek, installation-free unit suitable for any kitchen, home office, or dorm room.

"We noticed that families were crowding their countertop with a water pitcher, a kettle, and plastic bottles, yet still struggling to get clean water at the right temperature," said Frank, CEO at VonWater. "The C5 is designed to simplify wellness. Whether you're need chilled water for a workout or instant hot water for tea, coffee, formula, the C5 delivers it immediately -- and most importantly, purified."

The C5 distinguishes itself from standard pitchers through its 7-stage filtration process and UV functionality. It has been tested to meet high industry standards, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Key Features of the C5 Countertop RO System:

  • 99.99% Reduction of Contaminants: Effectively removes PFAS, heavy metals, chlorine, fluoride, and other harmful substances.
  • 7-Stage High Filtration with UV Function: Advanced purification for superior water quality.
  • Meet NSF/ANSI 372/42/58 Standard: Compliant with the highest industry standards, tested against SGS.
  • 6 Temperature Settings: With 6 distinct settings (59°F to 203°F), users can instantly access the perfect temperature for brewing coffee (185°F), steeping tea (203°F), or mixing baby formula (113°F).
  • 5 Customized Water Volume: 5oz/10oz/17oz/25oz/Unlimited dispenser
  • ECO-Friendly Efficiency: Featuring a unique wastewater recycling technology, the C5 achieves an impressive 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio, maximizing water efficiency compared to traditional systems.
  • 12-24 Months Filter Replacement Cycle: The all-in-one composite filter delivers a lifespan of 12 to 24 months, ensuring long-lasting performance and reduced maintenance.
  • Optional Mineral Boost: For enhanced hydration, an optional alkaline filter is available to replenish essential minerals.
  • Plug-and-Play Elegance: No hoses, no drilling. Just plug it in to transform tap water into premium drinking water.

At VonWater, "Drink Clean, Live Well" is not just a tagline—it embodies our mission. We are dedicated to providing high-quality water filtration solutions that elevate the water environment of every home and support a healthier way of living.

The VonWater C5 Countertop RO Water Purifier is available now at https://vonwater.com and Amazon. Looking for a built-in solution? We also offer advanced under-sink reverse osmosis systems—explore our full range to find the perfect fit for your kitchen.

By PR Newswire

VonWater

