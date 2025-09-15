Corporate

SM Investments Makes TIME Best Companies Again, Two Year Streak

September 15, 2025 | 15:38
(0) user say
Ninety five per cent employee satisfaction and double digit revenue growth place PSE SM atop global employer searches for top companies Philippines.

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent firm of the SM group, has once again been recognized by TIME and Statista on the prestigious "World's Best Companies 2025" list. This marks the second consecutive year that SM Investments has earned a place on the roster, underscoring its commitment to responsible growth anchored on strong financial performance, employee engagement, and sustainability practices.

Among the ten Philippine companies included in the global ranking, SM Investments placed third. China Banking Corporation (Chinabank), one of SM's bank affiliates, was likewise recognized.

"This recognition inspires us to keep strengthening our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and contributing positively to our communities," said SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio. "It also reflects our balanced approach to growth, delivering strong results for shareholders while also fostering long-term value and resilience for employees, partners, and communities.

The TIME World's Best Companies list identifies and honors the most outstanding organizations across industries worldwide. Earlier this year, SM Investments was also included in TIME's Asia-Pacific Best Companies 2025, building on its recognition in the 2024 World's Best Companies list.

The evaluation process involved a three-stage screening. Companies first needed to have generated at least USD100 million in revenue in the last fiscal year. They were then assessed on revenue growth over the past three years, followed by extensive employer surveys measuring employee satisfaction. Finally, sustainability performance and transparency were factored into the final score.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

By PR Newswire

SM Investments Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SM Investments SM Group World's Best Companies 2025

