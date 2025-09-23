Corporate

Singapore Chartered Accountants 2025: Second Most Trusted Profession

September 23, 2025 | 10:41
(0) user say
Ethics benchmark trails only doctors, giving ISCA Singapore accountant trust keywords and media release for career sites.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 - Doctors may save lives, but Chartered Accountants of Singapore are winning trust in the boardroom. A new global study has found that Chartered Accountants in Singapore are the second most trusted profession in the nation, just behind doctors.

The findings come from the 2025 Trust Survey by Edelman DXI, in partnership with Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), which polled 1,725 senior financial decision-makers at director level and above from businesses across 10 markets — England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Chartered Accountants: Trusted Internationally, Even More in Singapore
  • 83% trust Chartered Accountants to "do the right thing", ranking them third worldwide, after doctors and engineers.
  • In Singapore, the level of trust is even higher: 85% trust Chartered Accountants, a 7-point jump since 2019.
  • The level of trust in the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) also rose, with 88% trusting ISCA to "do the right thing", up 8 points from 2019.
As businesses race to adopt AI and navigate misinformation, Chartered Accountants are increasingly valued as guardians of data integrity and ethical leadership.

Driving Business Transformation

The survey shows Singapore Chartered Accountants are not just trusted with numbers – they are relied on to shape strategy:
  • 87% say they help businesses adapt to new challenges
  • 84% rely on them for strategic guidance
  • 86% say they support AI adoption and automation
  • 82% recognise their role in steering business AI investment
"Trust in ISCA members is rooted in their integral role in guiding businesses forward. With over 40,000 members across corporate leadership, government, and public practice, our members are not only financial stewards, but also trusted advisors shaping decisions that matter," said Mr Teo Ser Luck, ISCA President. "At ISCA, we train more than 20,000 participants annually in emerging areas such as governance, AI, digital transformation, and sustainability. In 2026, we will be launching a new professional credential pathway to strengthen sustainability reporting and assurance. These efforts ensure our members remain trusted leaders, helping businesses uphold integrity, innovate with confidence, and balance profit with purpose."

Tan Boon Gin, CEO of Singapore Exchange Regulation said: "For markets to function well, participants must be able to trust the governance framework, the market community including market professionals and the regulators. Chartered Accountants hold many key roles in the market, as auditors, board members, CFOs, consultants and even independent financial advisers. The survey findings are a reminder of the high standards Chartered Accountants are held to. SGX looks forward to working with Chartered Accountants and the whole market community in advancing the Singapore stock market."

A Profession That Bucks the Trend

Globally, trust in the broader accountancy profession has dipped slightly since 2023. Yet trust in Chartered Accountants held steady at 83%, widening the gap and cementing the CA designation as a mark of credibility.

"At a time of eroding trust in institutions, Chartered Accountants are bucking the trend," said Ainslie van Onselen, Chair of Chartered Accountants Worldwide. "In a world shaped by AI, disinformation, and rising demand for accountability, our profession is standing tall – not just for technical excellence, but as guardians of trusted data and ethical leadership. Across CAW's global network, member institutes are leading the way in equipping Chartered Accountants and students to meet emerging challenges and opportunities head-on."

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.

By Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Tag:
Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Singapore business transformation AI Adoption Automation

