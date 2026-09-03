SCX Logistics achieves 240 percent revenue surge in first half

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – SCX Corporation, SC Group's recurring-income business platform, is advancing sustainable growth through the strategic expansion of SCX Logistics. The company has set a roadmap to expand its logistics portfolio to more than 1,000,000 sq.m. by 2029, following strong demand from customers across diverse industries. SCX Logistics reported revenue growth of more than 240% in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Rachod Nantakwang, CEO, SCX



The company also highlights the completion of SCX Logistics Bangna Km.20, an 80,000 sq.m. logistics development that embodies SC's three promises: Quality, Care, and Responsibility. Combining a strategic location, total cost efficiency, flexibility, and future readiness, SCX Logistics is designed to meet the increasingly complex needs of the industrial sector. The company plans to expand across the strategic Bangna and EEC corridors by a further 200,000 sq.m. by 2027.



Rachod Nantakwang, Chief Executive Officer of SCX Corporation Co., Ltd., said that SCX continues to advance SC Group's recurring-income businesses to build a stronger and more sustainable foundation for long-term growth. SCX Logistics is a key part of this strategy, and the company remains committed to its 2029 roadmap to expand its logistics portfolio from 200,000 sq.m. at the end of 2025 to more than 1,000,000 sq.m. in strategic logistics locations nationwide. The objective is to create greater value for customers while developing infrastructure that genuinely meets business needs.



"The warehouse market continues to experience strong demand. However, customer requirements today are markedly different from the past. Customers no longer assess warehouses solely on rental rates per square metre. They consider the entire production and logistics ecosystem: locations that reduce transportation time, flexible functionality that can adapt to future change, clean-energy solutions that support business sustainability, and, critically, a warehouse partner that can work alongside them to solve their business challenges.



We understand these evolving needs. This understanding has earned us the trust of customers across a wide range of industries and contributed to SCX Logistics achieving revenue growth of more than 240% in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year," Rachod said.



SCX has consistently upheld SC's three promises: Quality, Care, and Responsibility. The company also applies SC's strengths in Design, Function, and Trust to its logistics developments, placing a strong emphasis on understanding each customer's operations from the outset. This enables SCX Logistics to design spaces around actual business requirements, from building layouts and transportation flows to loading and unloading areas, as well as future energy and technology needs.



This approach is reflected in SCX Logistics Bangna Km.20, which has recently been completed across the full 80,000 sq.m. development. The project demonstrates SCX's customer-centric approach to warehouse development, beginning with an understanding of customer requirements rather than a building concept. The project is currently fully occupied, with an occupancy rate of 100%.



SCX Logistics Bangna Km.20 is located on Bangna-Trad Road at Km.20 in Samut Prakan, on a site of more than 90 rai. It is a strategic location for logistics and transportation, serving warehouses, distribution centres, and industrial facilities across a range of sectors. The development offers both ready-built buildings and built-to-suit solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.



The project serves international customers from Asia and Europe across industries including logistics, manufacturing, data centres, and digital infrastructure.



Rachod added that SCX Logistics' expansion plans for 2026 and 2027 will focus on strategic locations that play an important role in Thailand's logistics network. Under the concept "Corridor, Not Just Land," SCX selects investment locations based on the role each area plays in the supply chain and its ability to connect businesses with regional markets, rather than simply on the size of the land plot.



The company plans to add approximately 200,000 sq.m. of logistics space across key locations, including Bangna, Laem Chabang, Amata Chonburi, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This expansion is expected to bring SCX Logistics' total warehouse portfolio to approximately 400,000 sq.m. by the end of 2027.



"Each location plays a distinct role in supporting our customers' businesses. Bangna is a key connection between Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the EEC. Laem Chabang is an important gateway for international trade, while Amata and the EEC are among the country's major manufacturing bases.



We therefore do not see ourselves simply as a warehouse developer and operator. We aim to be an infrastructure partner that can deliver solutions tailored to the needs of customers across industries, while contributing to the development of Thailand's infrastructure and supporting investment that drives national economic growth," Rachod said.



SCX Logistics will continue to be a new and recurring source of income for SC Group over the long term. The company expects SCX Logistics' full-year revenue to grow by approximately 280% from the previous year.



SCX Corporation operates under the vision "The Prospering Expedition" and the mission "The Way Forward," with a focus on exploring new business opportunities that generate consistent recurring income over the long term.



Its portfolio includes SCX Logistics, which operates the warehouse business and has developed five projects totalling more than 200,000 sq.m. in strategic locations; SCX Hospitality, which operates hotels in Bangkok and other key destinations, including KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton, The Standard Pattaya Na Jomtien, and YANH Ratchawat; and SCX Working Solutions, which operates more than 120,000 sq.m. of office space, including Shinawatra Tower 3.



SCX's growth is supported by a diverse and capable team, strong strategic partnerships, and a corporate culture that places customers and the environment at the heart of business development.

https://www.scx.co.th/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.