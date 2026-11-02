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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SAJ Electric receives EUPD Top Innovation Award for battery systems

November 02, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
Energy equipment vendor SAJ Electric received the EUPD Top Innovation Award at All-Energy Australia for its EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5 energy storage series.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAJ Electric has received the EUPD Research Top Innovation Australia 2026 award in the Storage category for its EK70 HS5 Series and EK90 HS5 Series all-in-one home energy storage systems. The award was presented on SAJ Electric's stand at All-Energy Australia 2026 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

EUPD Research recognises products for technology advancement, innovation uniqueness, environmental impact, market disruption and practical applicability.

The EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5 combine a hybrid inverter, LFP battery storage and backup in one modular system. Blind-mate connectors and a wireless meter cut installation cabling, and three-step app commissioning speeds setup. A built-in 63A bypass delivers whole-home backup without a separate backup box, switching in 10 ms or less. An independent DC/DC battery optimiser supports flexible expansion, and the elekeeper 5.0 platform coordinates solar, storage, EV charging and household loads. Both are available in single-phase and three-phase.

The award headlined two busy days for SAJ Electric across Stand M143 and a dedicated Strongman booth at E01. SAJ Electric ran live product demonstrations, partner sessions with its three national distributors, and a public strength challenge against Bradman Houston, Australia's Open-weight Strongest Man of 2026. Bradman's lifts include a 380 kg deadlift, 340 kg squat and 180 kg overhead press.

Highlights

  • CEC certification: DEKRA and CCS presented Clean Energy Council certificates for the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5 on stand, making them the first products approved under Australia's new SA TS 5398 battery safety standard.
  • CEO roundtable: SAJ Electric Chairman and CEO Samil Ouyang and Smart Energy Council CEO David McElrea discussed the direction of Australia's home battery market and how manufacturers can better support installers.
  • Beat the Strongest Man: Booth E01 drew some of the biggest crowds of the show as visitors stepped up to the high striker against Bradman. Anyone who out-hit him took home a pair of Shokz headphones.
  • Nine live demos: SAJ Electric's technical team ran scheduled sessions across both days on residential storage, the elekeeper energy management platform, and commercial and industrial solutions.
  • Distributors on board: One Stop Warehouse, Supply Partners and Tradezone showcased SAJ Electric products on their own stands, with SAJ Electric technical staff at each throughout.
  • Media on stand: SAJ Electric hosted briefings, interviews and content capture with RenewEconomy, pv magazine, EcoGeneration, SunWiz, Solar Cutters, OpenSolar, Your Energy Media, Techmanpat and the Smart Energy Council, plus a booth tour and interview with Glenn Morris, founder of Smart Energy Lab, who recently installed and tested the EK70 HS5 on his YouTube channel.

The Strongman activation built on SAJ Electric's ongoing work with Bradman, who earlier this year fronted an SAJ Electric video series with the Sydney Solar & Electrical crew on stretching, lifting technique and health tips for installers who move heavy batteries and panels every day.

SAJ Electric thanks every installer, partner and visitor who came by Stand M143 and the Strongman booth.

Learn more at au.saj-electric.com.

By PR Newswire

SAJ

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
SAJ Electric EUPD Top Innovation Award EUPD Top Innovation Australia 2026 EK70 HS5 Series EK90 HS5 Series

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