Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Recurrent Energy sells 200MW battery storage portfolio in France

November 02, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
Solar developer Recurrent Energy completed the sale of two 100-megawatt battery energy storage projects totaling 800 megawatt-hours in France to energy storage operator BW ESS.

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and a leading global developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets, today announced the sale of two standalone BESS projects in France to BW ESS, a global energy storage owner-operator.

The portfolio comprises two projects: Baixas, located in the Pyrénées-Orientales department, with a capacity of 100 MW / 400 MWh, and Coquainvilliers, located in Calvados, with a capacity of 100 MW / 400 MWh. Both projects benefit from advanced transmission-level grid connection positions and have been developed around strong grid fundamentals, including very limited expected network constraints. Together, they will provide 200 MW / 800 MWh of flexible capacity to the French electricity system.

Recurrent Energy originated and developed both projects, including securing the land, advancing grid connection, and managing permitting and local stakeholder engagement. BW ESS will acquire the projects, marking the first transaction between the two companies and BW ESS' entry into the French energy market. Recurrent Energy will continue to lead the projects through the remaining development phase, drawing on its local market knowledge, technical capabilities, and experience in delivering renewable energy and storage projects. Once the remaining development milestones have been achieved, BW ESS will lead the delivery of the assets through construction and into commercial operation. BW ESS intends to own and operate the assets over the long term.

Erik Strømsø, CEO and Co-Founder of BW ESS, commented: "We are excited to work with Recurrent Energy through the next phase and to apply BW ESS' long-term owner-operator expertise as we bring these assets into construction and operation. Entering France is a significant milestone for BW ESS and a natural next step in the expansion of our global energy storage platform. These acquisitions give us an immediate 200 MW / 800 MWh platform in the country and provide a strong foundation for building a sizeable French portfolio. France has a strong nuclear base, but it also has a growing need for flexibility as weather-sensitive demand and an evolving generation mix create more variable system conditions. Batteries can complement France's nuclear backbone by adding the rapid-response flexibility needed to balance the system, absorb surplus power, and make low-carbon generation available when it is most valuable."

Dylan Marx, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said: "This transaction with BW ESS showcases our ability to create value through the delivery of high-quality BESS projects, while remaining closely involved in their development through to commercial operation. It is a strong testament to the BESS platform we have built in France and our ability to continue scaling it. Once operational, the projects will provide flexible storage capacity to support grid stability, balance supply and demand, and facilitate the further integration of renewable energy into the French electricity system."

Visit: www.recurrentenergy.com ; www.canadiansolar.com.

By PR Newswire

Canadian Solar Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Recurrent Energy BW ESS Canadian Solar Battery energy storage France

Related Contents

Canadian Solar settles US solar patent litigation with Maxeon

Canadian Solar settles US solar patent litigation with Maxeon

Canadian Solar schedules Q2 2026 earnings call for 27 August

Canadian Solar schedules Q2 2026 earnings call for 27 August

Canadian Solar modules earn FM hail-resilience approval

Canadian Solar modules earn FM hail-resilience approval

Canadian Solar earns SSI Silver certification for Baotou ingot and Suqian cell plants

Canadian Solar earns SSI Silver certification for Baotou ingot and Suqian cell plants

Canadian Solar launches TOPCon 3.0 module with 670 Wp output

Canadian Solar launches TOPCon 3.0 module with 670 Wp output

Recurrent Energy Closes $825 Million in Project Financing for Arizona Energy Projects

Recurrent Energy Closes $825 Million in Project Financing for Arizona Energy Projects

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

SAJ Electric receives EUPD Top Innovation Award for battery systems

SAJ Electric receives EUPD Top Innovation Award for battery systems

MetaMetrics partners with LEDDI for English reading tests in Korea

MetaMetrics partners with LEDDI for English reading tests in Korea

NextFin Asia executes initial investment in Indonesian fintech Finfra

NextFin Asia executes initial investment in Indonesian fintech Finfra

NEC Corporation joins Fortinet partner program as Preferred Services Partner

NEC Corporation joins Fortinet partner program as Preferred Services Partner

DayOne and Blue Whale Energy partner on virtual power plant

DayOne and Blue Whale Energy partner on virtual power plant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

SAJ Electric receives EUPD Top Innovation Award for battery systems

SAJ Electric receives EUPD Top Innovation Award for battery systems

MetaMetrics partners with LEDDI for English reading tests in Korea

MetaMetrics partners with LEDDI for English reading tests in Korea

NextFin Asia executes initial investment in Indonesian fintech Finfra

NextFin Asia executes initial investment in Indonesian fintech Finfra

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020