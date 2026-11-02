MetaMetrics partners with LEDDI for English reading tests in Korea

DURHAM, N.C. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMetrics®, creator of the Lexile® Framework for Reading, and LEDDI Corporation, a Seoul-based educational technology company, announce an expanded partnership that establishes LEDDI as the exclusive authorized distributor of the Lexile Framework for Reading computer-adaptive and fixed-form Express Tests in South Korea.

The expanded partnership builds on the companies' existing collaboration to bring research-based reading measurement to English language learners across South Korea. Through the agreement, LEDDI will offer both components of the Lexile Framework: student reading measures and text complexity measures. Together, these capabilities enable educators to match students with reading materials in their optimal reading range, personalize instruction, and monitor reading growth over time.

As a distributor, LEDDI will offer a computer-adaptive version of the Lexile Express Test to efficiently assess students' English reading ability and provide Lexile measures. LEDDI will also offer Lexile text measurement capabilities, allowing educators and content providers to determine the reading demands of instructional materials using the same developmental scale.

"Reliable, research-backed reading measurement is essential to helping English language learners build the skills they need to succeed," said Chris Minnich, CEO of MetaMetrics. "By bringing both sides of the Lexile scale together, LEDDI can help their partners support reading growth."

LEDDI's comprehensive English literacy platform serves elementary students and educators and features more than 4,500 English-language books, AI-powered worksheets, reading assessments, and classroom management tools that streamline instruction and track student progress.

"Accurate assessment of Korean students' reading abilities unlocks truly personalized learning, driving tangible progress in their English proficiency. Through LEDDI, educators can now provide students and parents with an easy-to-follow learning path for each student's language development," said Kim Seung Kyu, CEO of LEDDI Corporation.

The Lexile Framework is an internationally recognized standard for reading measurement, with more than 40 million students receiving Lexile measures annually and more than 100 million pieces of content measured. The expanded partnership strengthens access to this global measurement infrastructure for English language learning in South Korea.

Learn more at www.metametrics.com.

To learn more about how LEDDI Corporation is redefining education, visit https://leddi.ai/.