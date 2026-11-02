XtalPi collaborates with ASTAR on AI materials discovery in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Holdings Limited ("XtalPi," HKEX: 2228), an AI- and robotics-driven drug and materials discovery company, today announced its collaboration with the Materials Accelerator for Research, Venture & Enterprise Launchpad (MARVEL-AI). Led by Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the initiative is supported by Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore, Economic Development Board and National Research Foundation.

XtalPi joins a select group of companies signing strategic agreements at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) 2026, which brings together startups, enterprises, investors, researchers, technology leaders and policymakers from Singapore and around the world to showcase emerging technologies and catalyse new innovation partnerships. In partnership with Enterprise Singapore, XtalPi's inaugural participation in SWITCH marks an important step towards deepening its engagements with Singapore's advanced materials ecosystem.

Anchored by the A*STAR Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR IMRE), MARVEL-AI aims to accelerate materials innovation from discovery to industrial deployment. By integrating cross-disciplinary expertise, the initiative addresses lifecycle challenges across key classes like metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and composites, providing a streamlined foundation to translate discovery into manufacturing process development and industrial use for sectors like semiconductors, energy, and advanced chemicals.

As a pioneer in applying scientific AI, agentic AI, and automation to new materials discovery, XtalPi builds on a strong foundation of collaboration with A*STAR. Since 2022, XtalPi has partnered with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national drug discovery platform hosted by A*STAR, to advance targeted oncology therapies and automated synthesis. Today's agreement broadens this engagement into the advanced materials sector. XtalPi will contribute its core expertise in integrating computational predictions, agentic AI workflows, robotic experimentation, and experimental feedback to drive the goals of MARVEL-AI.

The expanded collaboration will encompass customized laboratory automation, joint research facilities, computational and experimental materials discovery, and strategic talent exchange to accelerate commercial translation. Combining XtalPi's ability to couple computational design and agentic AI with physical experiments and A*STAR's expertise in materials science and industrial translation allows researchers to incorporate practical development requirements earlier in the discovery phase. This intelligent feedback loop ensures that subsequent iterations are firmly guided by experimental evidence, placing XtalPi's technological engine at the center of accelerated materials translation.

Professor Loh Xian Jun, Executive Director of MARVEL-AI, said, "AI is creating unprecedented opportunities for materials discovery, but discovery alone is not enough. The next challenge is proving they can work in the real world. MARVEL-AI builds on Singapore's established strengths in materials science and connects them with AI, automated experimentation, manufacturing and industrial translation. This will help bridge the gap between discovery and deployment, enabling companies to evaluate whether promising materials can be validated, manufactured and applied in real-world settings."

"Materials science is rapidly emerging as a defining frontier for AI-driven discovery, where progress hinges on coupling high-value hypotheses with systematic validation," said Dr. Peiyu Zhang, Chief Scientific Officer at XtalPi. "We look forward to partnering with A*STAR to architect MARVEL-AI into the platform that seamlessly bridges these stages using AI and robotics. By introducing scalable engineering into the R&D loop, we aim to accelerate the development of next-generation materials for energy, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing—a shared mission that directly advances our vision of building the global infrastructure for scientific innovation."

XtalPi has long viewed Singapore as a critical hub for innovation, anchoring key collaborations across AI-enabled research and automation. Participation in MARVEL-AI extends this engagement into advanced materials and reinforces XtalPi's vision of serving as a global infrastructure for scientific innovation. By architecting computational and experimental capabilities that researchers can reuse and adapt, the collaboration establishes a scalable framework for moving successive materials discoveries from the laboratory directly to industrial application.