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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

November 02, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
Telecommunications vendor McKay Brothers deployed low-latency wireless transport routes linking financial markets in Illinois and New Jersey directly to cloud computing hubs in Columbus and Ashburn.

OAKLAND, CA and CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, a global provider of data transport for financial markets, is introducing new wireless transport services connecting U.S. futures and equity markets with major cloud hubs in Columbus, Ohio (aws us-east-2), and Ashburn, Virginia (aws us-east-1). Each route will offer the lowest commercially available transport latency.

"Market-moving information needs to reach firms wherever they make risk decisions," said Tim Boyle, Chief Operating Officer of McKay Brothers. "These routes give firms operating across exchange and cloud environments equal access to fast, resilient wireless infrastructure."

The services allow customers to carry their own signals and other time-sensitive data between exchanges and cloud hubs.

McKay's sister company Quincy Data is extending its market data feeds directly to the same cloud hubs. Its futures feeds from Illinois cover key U.S. equity index contracts and commodities, including metals and energies. The offering also includes Quincy's Market Movers U.S. equities feed from New Jersey.

The new transport services include:

Route

One-way transport latency

Aurora–Columbus

Less than 2 milliseconds

Aurora–Ashburn

Less than 4 milliseconds

New Jersey–Columbus

Less than 3 milliseconds

New Jersey–Ashburn

Less than 2 milliseconds

Columbus–Ashburn

Less than 2 milliseconds

Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com

and www.quincy-data.com.

By PR Newswire

McKay Brothers, LLC

What the stars mean:

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McKay Brothers Columbus cloud hub Ashburn cloud hub

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