McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

OAKLAND, CA and CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, a global provider of data transport for financial markets, is introducing new wireless transport services connecting U.S. futures and equity markets with major cloud hubs in Columbus, Ohio (aws us-east-2), and Ashburn, Virginia (aws us-east-1). Each route will offer the lowest commercially available transport latency.

"Market-moving information needs to reach firms wherever they make risk decisions," said Tim Boyle, Chief Operating Officer of McKay Brothers. "These routes give firms operating across exchange and cloud environments equal access to fast, resilient wireless infrastructure."

The services allow customers to carry their own signals and other time-sensitive data between exchanges and cloud hubs.

McKay's sister company Quincy Data is extending its market data feeds directly to the same cloud hubs. Its futures feeds from Illinois cover key U.S. equity index contracts and commodities, including metals and energies. The offering also includes Quincy's Market Movers U.S. equities feed from New Jersey.

The new transport services include:

Route One-way transport latency Aurora–Columbus Less than 2 milliseconds Aurora–Ashburn Less than 4 milliseconds New Jersey–Columbus Less than 3 milliseconds New Jersey–Ashburn Less than 2 milliseconds Columbus–Ashburn Less than 2 milliseconds

Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com

and www.quincy-data.com.