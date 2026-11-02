McKay Brothers expands low latency wireless network to US cloud hubs

Telecommunications vendor McKay Brothers deployed low-latency wireless transport routes linking financial markets in Illinois and New Jersey directly to cloud computing hubs in Columbus and Ashburn.
OAKLAND, CA and CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, a global provider of data transport for financial markets, is introducing new wireless transport services connecting U.S. futures and equity markets with major cloud hubs in Columbus, Ohio (aws us-east-2), and Ashburn, Virginia (aws us-east-1). Each route will offer the lowest commercially available transport latency.
"Market-moving information needs to reach firms wherever they make risk decisions," said Tim Boyle, Chief Operating Officer of McKay Brothers. "These routes give firms operating across exchange and cloud environments equal access to fast, resilient wireless infrastructure."
The services allow customers to carry their own signals and other time-sensitive data between exchanges and cloud hubs.
McKay's sister company Quincy Data is extending its market data feeds directly to the same cloud hubs. Its futures feeds from Illinois cover key U.S. equity index contracts and commodities, including metals and energies. The offering also includes Quincy's Market Movers U.S. equities feed from New Jersey.
The new transport services include:
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Route
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One-way transport latency
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Aurora–Columbus
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Less than 2 milliseconds
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Aurora–Ashburn
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Less than 4 milliseconds
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New Jersey–Columbus
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Less than 3 milliseconds
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New Jersey–Ashburn
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Less than 2 milliseconds
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Columbus–Ashburn
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Less than 2 milliseconds
Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com
and www.quincy-data.com.
By PR Newswire
McKay Brothers, LLC