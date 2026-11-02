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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NEC Corporation joins Fortinet partner program as Preferred Services Partner

November 02, 2026 | 11:05
(0) user say
Information technology provider NEC Corporation achieved Engage Preferred Services Partner status within Fortinet's partner program, expanding enterprise cybersecurity integration services across Asia-Pacific markets.

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that it has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet's Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates NEC's ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain end-to-end security solutions helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.

"Achieving the Engage Preferred Services Partner designation marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Fortinet across Southeast Asia. Building on our long-standing relationship, we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration to help customers across the region address evolving cybersecurity challenges. By combining NEC's cybersecurity expertise, mission-critical engineering capabilities, and strong regional presence with Fortinet's security platform, we are well positioned to support customers as they modernize their networks, strengthen cyber resilience, and advance their digital transformation initiatives."_Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Managed Service Division, NEC Corporation

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, NEC receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. NEC can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate themselves from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com.

By PR Newswire

NEC Corporation

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NEC Corporation Preferred Services Partner Fortinet

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