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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bambusa Therapeutics prices upsized initial public offering on Nasdaq

November 02, 2026 | 10:19
(0) user say
Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Bambusa Therapeutics priced its upsized initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BBTX to fund antibody development.

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBTX) ("Bambusa Therapeutics" or "Bambusa"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, long-acting precision bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,555,555 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Bambusa from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bambusa, are expected to be $168,888,880. In addition, Bambusa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,583,333 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock are being offered by Bambusa.

Bambusa's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 30, 2026, under the ticker symbol "BBTX". The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on October 29, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; UBS Securities LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Capital Markets, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

By PR Newswire

Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.

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TagTag:
Bambusa Therapeutics BBTX Nasdaq Stock Market Initial Public Offering

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