NextFin Asia executes initial investment in Indonesian fintech Finfra

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) today announced that Finfra, an Indonesia-based lending-as-a-service platform and participant in its Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia program, is the ﬁrst company to receive investment through NextFin Asia.

Finfra raised new capital in a Series A extension funding round from ADB Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through the NextFin Asia fund, alongside existing investors Cento Ventures and Accion Ventures. The funding will support Finfra's growth, strengthen its technology platform, and support its expansion into new markets.

Launched in February 2026, NextFin Asia is the dedicated investment fund supporting LHoFT's Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia acceleration program. It is a partnership between LHoFT, ADB Ventures, and the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade (MFA).

"When we launched NextFin Asia, we called it a world ﬁrst: a development bank joining forces with a ﬁntech accelerator to invest in ﬁntechs driving ﬁnancial inclusion and social impact. A unique and bold model, made possible by the conﬁdence the Luxembourg Government and ADB showed in Catapult SE Asia. With this ﬁrst investment, that ambition is now becoming reality," said Alex Panican, Acting CEO of the LHoFT.

The fund invests in early-stage tech companies helping to advance ﬁnancial inclusion across Southeast Asia. By combining the program's acceleration and ecosystem support with access to investment opportunities through ADB Ventures, NextFin Asia helps promising companies access the capital and support they need to grow. Finfra participated in Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia in 2024.

"Finfra's progression from Catapult participant to the ﬁrst company to receive investment through NextFin Asia highlights the high value of combining acceleration support with access to capital. It is a very encouraging early example of how the initiative can help promising ﬁntech companies expand their reach and impact across the region," added Annabelle Fonteneau, Head of Acceleration Programs at the LHoFT.

Finfra provides the infrastructure and operational capabilities lenders need to launch and scale lending products more eﬃciently. Through a single platform, lenders can originate, underwrite, service, and collect loans without having to build local operations from the ground up, helping ﬁnancial institutions reach more borrowers, including the underserved.

The platform also enables embedded ﬁnance models, allowing businesses and digital platforms to integrate credit into existing customer journeys and opening new pathways for small businesses to access working capital.

"Access to credit remains one of the biggest challenges facing small businesses across Southeast Asia," said Markus Prommik, Founder and CEO of Finfra. "Our mission is to make lending infrastructure more accessible so that ﬁnancial institutions can serve more businesses and individuals that have traditionally been overlooked. We're grateful for the support of our investors and excited to continue building the infrastructure that helps expand access to capital for millions of small businesses in the region."

"Many small businesses still struggle to access the ﬁnancing they need to grow, while lenders face signiﬁcant costs and complexity in reaching them," said Yichu Zhang, Investment Specialist, ADB Ventures. "Finfra is helping close that gap by making it easier for lenders to launch and scale lending products.

Through NextFin Asia, we're pleased to support a solution that can help more small businesses access ﬁnancing through formal channels."

In addition to investment, Finfra will continue to beneﬁt from the wider NextFin Asia ecosystem, including connections with ﬁnancial institutions, industry experts, and partners working to advance ﬁnancial inclusion across the region.

Catapult: Inclusion SE Asia is gearing up for its next cohort of promising ﬁntech startups. Applications already open. Visit Catapult: Inclusion SE ASia #4 webpage to learn more and to apply!

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/the-lhoft

For more information, please visit:

https://lhoft.com/

https://ﬁnfra.io/

https://ventures.adb.org/