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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HiTHIUM displays 8 hour battery storage system in Melbourne

November 02, 2026 | 10:25
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Energy storage manufacturer HiTHIUM presented its 6.9-megawatt-hour 8-hour long-duration battery energy storage system at All Energy Australia in Melbourne to support utility grid management.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, showcased its ∞Power 6.9MWh 8-hour long-duration battery energy storage system (BESS) at All Energy Australia in Melbourne, alongside its grid compliance capabilities, localized service network and energy storage solutions for C&I and residential applications.

Long-duration energy storage is increasingly important for grid flexibility and supply reliability in Australia. The federal government supports dispatchable clean energy projects through the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), while New South Wales continues to advance dedicated LDES tenders, creating new opportunities for storage projects of eight hours or longer.

At the exhibition, HiTHIUM showcased its ∞Power 6.9MWh 8-hour-native BESS. Australia's high-price events are lengthening, with 4-hour-plus events accounting for over 70% of scarcity revenue in 2025 and shifting storage value toward firm supply duration. CSIRO GenCost analysis shows that two 4-hour systems delivering the same 8-hour output would cost about 23% more than a purpose-built 8-hour system, which offers greater value potential during price peaks.

Integrated into a standard 20-foot container, ∞Power 6.9MWh BESS offers up to 96% round-trip efficiency, a 25-year design life, and compatibility with PCS and EMS products from major global suppliers. Compared with a 4-hour configuration, it reduces land use by 15% and can lower LCOS through system optimization. Developed in line with NFPA, IEC and AS standards, the system also delivers a high level of safety.

To address Australia's grid connection requirements, HiTHIUM presented its Grid Compliance Simulation and Verification Platform, supporting projects through grid connection, from R0 assessment and R1 capability assessment to commissioning and R2 model validation. By combining grid-code interpretation, plant-level modelling, automated simulation, hardware-in-the-loop testing and site measurement validation, the platform helps identify potential compliance risks earlier and reduce late-stage rework.

HiTHIUM continues to strengthen its localized service capabilities in Australia. The company has established a localized service network across Australia, covering spare-parts warehousing, training, operations and maintenance (O&M), and compliant battery recycling, with nationwide service coverage. At the exhibition, HiTHIUM signed strategic cooperation agreements with Raystech, Ingeteam and other Australian partners to further strengthen its local workforce, spare-parts infrastructure and safety capabilities. The company also announced that its Brisbane service center is scheduled to open by mid-2027, further expanding its regional service network and bringing efficient, reliable support closer to Australian customers.

HiTHIUM also showcased its ∞Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled C&I energy storage cabinet, which combines its proprietary ∞Cell 1175Ah LDES cells with an integrated design for applications including peak shaving and solar self-consumption. For residential applications, the company presented the HeroEE 16 and ARKVOLT F8S series, supporting flexible deployment and integration with solar, heat pumps and EV charging.

Through its 8-hour LDES technology, grid compliance expertise and expanding local service network, HiTHIUM is strengthening its ability to support Australian energy storage projects from development and grid connection through long-term operation. These efforts reflect HiTHIUM's commitment to supporting Australia's evolving energy storage needs with integrated solutions and sustained local support.

By PR Newswire

HiTHIUM

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TagTag:
Hithium battery storage system BESS hour long duration battery energy storage

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