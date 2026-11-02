Sungrow launches PowerHarbour residential energy storage platform in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced the Australian debut of its all-in-one residential energy storage system, PowerHarbour, at All-Energy Australia 2026. The platform responds to Australia's booming home battery market, with accelerating uptake driven by the federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program.

Built around Sungrow's "Triple W" value proposition — Win More, Waste Less, Work Faster — PowerHarbour combines intelligent energy management, flexible storage and simplified installation in an integrated solution. It aims to simplify energy management for Australian households, whether installing a new solar-plus-storage system or upgrading an existing setup.

Integrated EV Charging: Empowering the EV and V2X Era

Australia's growing EV market is also reshaping household energy needs. According to the Electric Vehicle Council, battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 34.5% of new vehicle sales in September 2026, highlighting the increasing relevance of home charging. Responding to this shift, the PowerHarbour Pro range introduces integrated EV charging in selected configurations*, bringing the inverter, energy management system and charging hardware together within a compact power core. Designed with future V2X applications in mind, it reflects Sungrow's approach to connecting home energy management with electric mobility.

High Flexibility & Scalability: Tailored for Australia's Large Residential Loads

For many Australian households, solar generation peaks during the day, with Solar Sharer offering free midday electricity in some regions; household electricity demand often surges in the evening. To address this mismatch, PowerHarbour incorporates AI-driven energy management that analyses weather forecasts, solar predictions, consumption patterns, and electricity pricing to optimize energy scheduling—helping homeowners, especially those in larger properties with higher electricity demands, make the most of the energy they generate.

Maximized PV Yields & Scalable Storage: Supporting up to 200% PV oversizing in applicable configurations and flexible battery expansion up to 120 kWh**.

Seamless System Retrofits: For homes with existing PV systems, new-generation SMD battery modules can pair with compatible Sungrow storage inverters, including selected SHT and SHRS models.

Calibration-Free Battery Expansion: The modular battery design supports expansion using compatible new and existing battery modules without requiring state-of-charge (SOC) calibration or pre-charging, helping simplify future capacity upgrades.

Heavy-Duty Protection: Built for Extreme Australian Climates

From coastal salt mist to harsh inland conditions, PowerHarbour is engineered for high durability across Australia's environmental extremes:

Rugged Enclosure: Features IP66 protection and C5 corrosion resistance to ensure reliable long-term outdoor operation.

Compact Safety: Utilizes high-energy-density 314+ Ah battery cells, stackable modules up to 10 kWh with built-in battery optimizers, and a slim profile as narrow as 255 mm***.

Optimized Installation: Streamlined for Local Clean Energy Contractors

For Australian installers, PowerHarbour's integrated architecture streamlines new installations and existing system upgrades. Its stackable battery modules and plug-and-play design help reduce installation complexity and additional wiring requirements.

Stackable & Plug-and-Play Design: Stackable battery modules reduce installation complexity and additional wiring requirements.

Integrated EnergyBridge: Applicable configurations include Sungrow's compact EnergyBridge backup as standard, consolidating 5 key electrical functions into a single device to reduce separate wiring.

Rapid Commissioning: Pairs with the plug-in iHomeManager Mini and upgraded iSolarCloud monitoring platform to simplify commissioning while offering homeowners real-time visibility into generation, storage, and consumption.

Whisper-Quiet Performance: Featuring a high-thermal-conductivity substrate and optimized cooling design, it operates at noise levels below 30 dB(A), helping maintain a peaceful home environment.

"Australia's transition towards more connected home energy systems presents a significant opportunity for the industry. We believe the next step is not simply adding more features, but making solar, storage and energy management work together more effectively. With PowerHarbour, our focus is on bringing these technologies together in a practical, flexible solution that can support different household needs as the market evolves." said Scott Su, Technical Service Director, Sungrow Australia.

As Australia's residential energy landscape evolves, Sungrow aims to support smarter home energy systems through PowerHarbour and close collaboration with local distributors and installers, helping households meet changing energy needs and move toward a more sustainable energy future.