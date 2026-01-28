Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong Highlights Luxury Offerings

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is delighted to announce a collection of curated experiences to elevate the guest journey in 2026. Experience the comfort of luxurious accommodations while embarking on a variety of adventures. From culinary journeys and cultural discoveries to wellness and rejuvenation, the hotel has crafted seven exclusive activities for the distinguished guests. From the moment they step into the hotel, guests will embark on a sky-high luxurious journey of discovery, creating meaningful and unforgettable #RCMemories.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong Exterior

A Cultural Exploration Journey

This adventure begins with a private guided tour of the magnificent Hong Kong Palace Museum, where Chinese art and culture come alive in an intimate and elegant setting. The personal expert guide will tailor the experience to reflect guests' interests, unveiling the rich narratives behind exquisite artifacts and masterpieces. Each participating guest will receive a personalized Ritz-Carlton Lion plush toy, gracefully inscribed with the guest's name on its ribbon as a keepsake for the journey. This experience promises not only a tour, but also an unforgettable journey into the essence of Hong Kong's culture, enriched with thoughtful touches that create long-lasting memories. Priced at HKD6,200 net per group, each group accommodates 2 to 4 guests. The 2-hour package includes a tour of the Palace Museum with Admission Tickets, a personalized lion plush toy. Guests are also entitled to an exclusive 20% discount at The Ritz-Carlton Spa to relax and unwind after strolling through the serene museum.



Heritage in Your Hands

Mahjong is a classic Chinese tile-based game of skill and luck, while Seal Carving is an ancient art in China. This hands-on cultural journey celebrates Hong Kong's rich artistic heritage through the Mahjong Coloring and Seal Carving workshop. Begin with a luxurious limousine transfer from the hotel to The Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre in Shek Kip Mei, where the 1.5-hour workshop will be hosted to allow guests to discover the intricate charm of Mahjong tiles while personalizing them with vibrant colors and unique patterns, harmoniously merging tradition with modern artistry. Following this, enjoy a scenic limousine ride to Tai Kwun in the Central district for a 1.5-hour Seal Carving workshop. Under expert guidance, learn the ancient craft of carving your own personalized seal – an enduring symbol of identity and cultural legacy in Chinese art. Throughout the 4-hour experience, a private guide ensures seamless transitions and enriching insights. The tour concludes in Central, with an optional limousine return to your hotel for ultimate convenience. Priced at HKD7,000 net per group of 2 guests, including a set of Mahjong Tiles with blessing card, a handcrafted seal with ink pad per guest.



The Tea Alchemist

Presented by the Tea Sommelier from Tin Lung Heen, the two MICHELIN-starred Chinese restaurant, the Tea Experience invites guests to explore the elegant world of tea. This indulgent journey begins with a guided tasting session featuring a curated selection of refined teas, allowing guests to uncover their personal preferences while embracing the rich traditions of Chinese tea culture and etiquette. A highlight of this experience is the art of tea blending, showcasing that the essence of Hong Kong milk tea lies in its carefully crafted blend of various black teas, such as Ceylon, Assam, and Orange Pekoe. Three types of crafted dim sum will be included for guests to complement the tea. To conclude, the exclusive bespoke tea blend, Nectar Black Orchid, will be presented as a distinguished gift. Embark on this exquisite tea journey with dim sum pairing that celebrates the harmonious interplay of flavor and tradition. Priced at HKD1,526 per person, subject to 10% service charge. Each session welcomes minimum 2 guests.



The Master's Brew

Embark on an exceptional guided tour to one of Hong Kong's most iconic breweries, hosted by Young Master Brewery. In this exclusive 60-minute experience, the guests will delve into the artistry and craftsmanship behind exquisite brews. Uncover the intricate brewing process, from the careful selection of premium ingredients to the finesse of fermentation, all while savoring a curated selection of unique beers that highlight the local flavor and creativity. Take this remarkable opportunity to deepen the appreciation for craft beer, learn from industry experts, and connect with fellow connoisseurs. Priced at HKD2,800 per person, subject to 10% service charge.



Pinnacle Serenity

A transformative experience designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Envision stepping into an elegant sanctuary at level 118 where relaxation and personal well-being take center stage. Whether guests gravitate toward the gentle flow of Yoga, the meditative calm of Mindfulness, or the soothing resonance of Singing Bowl Therapy, this exclusive experience offers a one-hour private class at the Medication Corner tailored to each guest's preferences. Each session is expertly led by seasoned instructors committed to nurturing the wellness path. Following the class, indulge in a refreshing detox drink designed to revitalize your body. As an added delight, guests will receive a personalized wellness advice card and a complimentary day pass for the Fitness Center, allowing them to explore a variety of fitness options and further enhance the wellness experience. The 1-hour class is priced at HKD880 net per person.



OZONE Nexus Mixology Class

An exclusive cocktail-making class, masterfully hosted by the talented mixologists of OZONE, the highest rooftop bar in the world. Dive into the sophisticated art of mixology as you learn to craft delicate cocktails using premium ingredients and innovative techniques. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views while perfecting your skills in a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. Suitable for both novices and seasoned enthusiasts, this class features signature cocktails inspired by OZONE's celebrated menu, including the Walled City, a tribute to Kowloon's legendary past. The Nexus theme seamlessly bridges history with a tropical future, showcasing drinks like Neon Lights, which captures the essence of Hong Kong's luminous neon signs. While Tropical Noir invites guests to explore lost paradises with cocktails such as The Redeemer, blending intriguing noir flavors with a nod to the Christ the Redeemer statue. Each participating guest will receive a bottled cocktail accompanied by its recipe, allowing them to continue their mixology journey at home. Priced at HKD1,320 per person, subject to 10% service charge. Each session welcomes minimum 2 guests which include 3 glasses of crafted cocktail.



Meridian Flow

The class is meticulously designed to alleviate stagnation points within the body where energy and tension tend to gather, at the Meditation Corner on the outdoor terrace at level 118. By integrating targeted acupressure points – rooted in the traditional Chinese Meridian System – combined with refined yoga poses and techniques, this therapy provides a nurturing path to release tension and enhance flexibility. Experience a profound rejuvenation of both body and mind as flowing into tranquility. Priced at HKD220 net per person, session guided by a qualified trainer and available on every Saturday from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM.



The curated experiences are available for guests during their stay. Advanced bookings are required to ensure a personalized and seamless journey. Private sessions are also available upon request, allowing for tailored experiences that cater to individual preferences or schedule.



For more information or to make reservations, please contact concierge.hk@ritzcarlton.com or visit the hotel website.



https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/hkgkw-the-ritz-carlton-hong-kong/overview/

