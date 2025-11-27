Corporate

Ritz-Carlton Bali unlocks festive memories

November 27, 2025 | 12:20
(0) user say
The Ritz-Carlton Bali unlocks festive memories for guests with special holiday programmes, creating unforgettable experiences in the tropical paradise setting.

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the enchanting allure of Bali this festive season, where joyful celebrations blend seamlessly with the island's rich cultural traditions. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, the holiday stay package unfolds in an atmosphere of elegance, warmth, and heartfelt hospitality. Nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, the resort invites you to embrace a time of connection, relaxation, and discovery, wrapped in the beauty of the island.

The festive journey begins the moment guests arrive, greeted by ocean breezes, tropical scents, and the gracious smiles of the Ladies and Gentlemen. A selection of welcome fruits sets the tone for a memorable tropical holiday, while a well-appointed suite or villa becomes a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility.

Begin each morning with a lavish breakfast at Senses, where international flavors and local culinary delights welcome the day with flair. Villa guests may also enjoy the privilege of 24-hour in-villa breakfast—an intimate way to savor the start of each day in complete privacy. As part of your festive stay, a one-time Christmas or New Year's Eve buffet dinner awaits at Senses Restaurant, offering a vibrant feast of seasonal dishes, live culinary stations, and the joyful spirit of celebration. More festive dining program such as Festive Afternoon Tea and other exciting dining offers can be seen on the festive booklet or visit website.

Wellness seekers will find serenity at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a luxury spa Nusa Dua, where traditional Balinese healing meets modern relaxation. Enjoy complimentary access to the spa's hydro-vital facility, including steam room, sauna, cold plunge, hot whirlpool, and refreshments.

Families are welcomed with a fun-filled holiday-themed activity at Ritz Kids, offering daily activities and poolside play designed to inspire curiosity and delight. Moments of joy continue with koi fish feeding, a simple yet charming activity loved by guests of all ages.

"The festive season is a cherished time of togetherness, and we are delighted to welcome guests to celebrate it with us." says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our Ladies and Gentlemen have thoughtfully curated experiences that honor both the spirit of the holidays and the beauty of Balinese culture. We look forward to creating memorable moments that our guests will treasure long after their stay."

For more information, visit website at ritzcarltonbali.com or email at rc.dpssw.reservation@ritzcarlton.com

By PR Newswire

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ritz-Carlton RitzCarlton Bali Festive memories Holiday programmes

