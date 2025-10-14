Corporate

Reach Surgical OMNIBOT 2025: First Urology Telesurgeries Completed in Latin America

October 14, 2025 | 09:05
(0) user say
Five-hundred-kilometre remote ops cut OR time twenty per cent, offering med-tech blogs telesurgery keywords and case videos.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Surgical, the Surgical Solutions division of Genesis MedTech, has facilitated the completion of two robotic telesurgeries using its OMNIBOT robotic-assisted system.

Operating from Reach Surgical Institute (RSI) in Santiago, Dr. Roberto Vilches and Dr. Marcelo Kerkebe remotely performed a radical prostatectomy and a partial nephrectomy on patients at Meds Medical Center. These procedures mark an important milestone in advancing robotic telesurgery across Latin America.

Expanding Access to Telesurgery
OMNIBOT's first telesurgeries demonstrated both precision and performance. The procedures highlight the growing potential of remote robotic-assisted procedures and reinforce Reach Surgical's long-term strategic focus on regional collaboration for telesurgery, developing new approaches to training and building strong partnerships with teaching hospitals.

RSI Training Facility and Collaboration with Hospitals
The RSI training facility in Santiago has developed a comprehensive training program for robotic surgery. This includes:
-Advanced simulation-based training
-Live surgical demonstrations and broadcasts
-Cross-regional telesurgery collaboration

By equipping surgeons with hands-on experience and expert guidance, this initiative is helping accelerate the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in hospitals.

Building on this milestone, Reach Surgical will continue to strengthen partnerships between RSI and regional medical institutions across Latin America. The company remains focused on expanding the adoption of robotic telesurgery and supporting surgeon training and education, advancing minimally invasive surgery to make it more precise and within reach of more patients.

Regulatory Notice: OMNIBOT is subject to local regulatory approvals.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn

By PR Newswire

Genesis MedTech Group

TagTag:
Reach Surgical OMNIBOT Surgical Solutions division Robotic telesurgeries

