Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

December 22, 2025 | 11:19
(0) user say
The regulator has approved the investigational new drug application to test the therapy for a aggressive brain cancer.

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T-MAXIMUM Pharmaceutical announced that its proprietary allogeneic, B7-H3-targeted CAR-T therapy, MT027, has received IND Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This milestone marks a significant breakthrough in addressing one of the most formidable challenges in oncology: developing effective allogeneic CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

"The FDA's clearance of the IND for MT027 represents a strong validation of our strategic commitment to tackling the most challenging solid tumors," said Dr. Xiaoyun Shang, Founder and CEO of T-MAXIMUM Pharmaceutical. "This milestone is not only a small step for T-MAXIMUM, but a significant leap forward for the entire cell therapy field as we push into the 'uncharted territory' of solid tumor treatment. The successful development and advancement of MT027 is grounded in our deep understanding of immunology and our decisive investment in allogeneic cell-editing technologies. As a technology-driven company, T-MAXIMUM Pharmaceutical will continue to uphold a rigorous and pragmatic scientific approach, steadily advancing the clinical development of MT027. We remain committed to breaking new ground in the unexplored landscape of solid tumor cell therapy and using the power of science to win more time for patients."

By PR Newswire

T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
T MAXIMUM T MAXIMUM CAR T T-MAXIMUM Pharmaceutical

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020