SUS ENVIRONMENT accelerates global waste to energy network

December 22, 2025 | 10:38
(0) user say
The company is rapidly expanding its international network of facilities that convert municipal waste into usable energy.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the full implementation of its internationalization strategy, SUS ENVIRONMENT has been continuously driving the steady and high-quality development of the overseas business.

On December 8, the Nonthaburi Waste-to-Energy Project in Thailand achieved a critical milestone—the successful hoisting of the first boiler steel frame. This marks the full completion of the boiler foundation works and the official transition of the project into the equipment installation phase. During an on-site inspection, the Governor of Nonthaburi Province and his delegation highly commended the project's significant role in achieving waste "reduction, harmlessness, and resource recovery." He expressed anticipation that the project would provide a lasting and efficient solid waste management solution for the local area.

On November 30, in Uzbekistan—another key country along the Belt and Road—the first boiler steel frame lifting was successfully completed for the Kashkadarya Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Project. This milestone marks the project's official transition into the ground facility construction and rapid equipment installation phase. Meanwhile, construction of the Samarkand project is also progressing steadily. On December 8, the critical step of pouring the base slab for the waste pit was successfully finished, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent main structural work.

On November 24, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the TSN WtE Project welcomed an on-site inspection by a delegation from the municipal party committee and government. The municipal party secretary stated that Ho Chi Minh City has clearly prioritized advancing the construction of waste transfer stations and equipping them with specialized facilities, fully supporting the steady implementation of waste-to-energy projects.

The shift from "viewing waste as trash" to "viewing waste as a resource" is increasingly becoming a developmental consensus among more and more cities. With its advanced technology, extensive experience, and sustainable operational model, SUS ENVIRONMENT has earned widespread trust from local governments, partners, and communities in the project locations.

By PR Newswire

Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.

