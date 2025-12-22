Wong To Yick launches revamped official website

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wong To Yick, the iconic Hong Kong medicated balm brand trusted for over half a century, proudly unveils its newly upgraded official website, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion journey. As the second major initiative under its brand upgrading programme, the new digital platform follows the earlier announcement of Cantopop diva Joey Yung as the brand's first-ever ambassador, a powerful "No.1 × No.1" partnership.

The revitalised website extends Wong To Yick's brand values to a global audience through a modernised interface, a refined tri-lingual structure (Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and English), and a redesigned Authenticity Verification page. Together, these enhancements strengthen consumer trust and reinforce Wong To Yick's position as Hong Kong's No.1 Muscle Pain Reliever¹ and No.1 Medicated Oil Segment² leader, now on track to secure its fourth consecutive No.1 year.

Elevated Authenticity Verification Experience

The new website features a sophisticated, pared-back interface designed for clarity and intuitive navigation across markets. Presented in three fully localised languages, the platform delivers a seamless brand experience for users in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and international regions.

A centrepiece of this upgrade is the completely redesigned Authenticity Verification section. The page now adopts a clean, structured layout with step-by-step guidance that educates users on identifying key packaging features, empowering global consumers to distinguish genuine products with confidence. This elevated transparency reflects Wong To Yick's long-standing commitment to consumer protection and reinforces the brand's integrity in an increasingly complex market environment.

The Usage Guide has likewise been extensively enhanced, featuring visual demonstrations and videos that clearly illustrate correct application techniques across various muscle groups, as well as instructions on pairing the product with heat therapy to amplify relief. These improvements deepen consumer understanding and highlight the brand's dedication to professional education and safe, effective product use.

Connecting with the Next Generation of Global Consumers

Beyond a visual and structural redesign, the upgraded website represents a strategic leap in Wong To Yick's globalisation efforts. The platform's modern design, coupled with easily digestible multi-market content, strengthens the brand's communication with consumers worldwide and brings the craftsmanship of "Made in Hong Kong" to a broader stage.

Aligned with the brand's transformation strategy, the collaboration with Joey Yung further accelerates Wong To Yick's evolution. Her professionalism, resilience, and cultural influence mirror the brand's heritage and spirit. Together, Joey's ambassador role and the revitalised digital platform serve as dual engines of brand elevation—enhancing visibility, broadening global relevance, and fortifying Wong To Yick's premium position in the wellness category.

Looking ahead, Wong To Yick will continue to build on its legacy through innovation, authoritative product education, and a unified global brand voice. With its renewed digital presence and strategic initiatives, the brand is well-positioned to strengthen its No.1 leadership and bring Hong Kong's exceptional craftsmanship to an expanding international audience.

1 Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ) ² Sales Value (HK$) and Sales Volume (KG/LITRE) in the Oil segment of Muscle Pain Reliever category from Feb 2022 – Jan 2025. (Copyright © 2025, NielsenIQ)

Website: www.wongtoyick.com.hk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wongtoyick.com.hk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wongtoyick/