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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Well Link Life raises $200 million via 10-year Tier 2 bonds in international market

June 25, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
Well Link Life Insurance (rated BBB- by S&P, BBB by Fitch) has successfully issued USD 200 million in 10-year non-callable 5-year Tier 2 capital bonds in the international market.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Well Link Life Insurance Company Limited ("Well Link Life", BBB- by S&P / BBB by Fitch) successfully issued USD200mm 10-year (Non-callable 5-year) Tier 2 capital bonds ("the Bonds") in the international market. The Bonds have a coupon rate of 7.875%, and are rated BB+ by S&P / BB+ by Fitch.

Well Link Life is the first Hong Kong locally established life insurance company to issue Tier 2 capital bonds. The Bonds attracted active participation from the international capital markets, with peak orderbook over USD1.1bn representing an oversubscription of more than 5 times.

The investors of the Bonds came from multiple countries and regions across the globe, including 63% from the APAC while 37% from the EMEA, where the EMEA proportion being one of the highest among Greater China USD bonds issuances in recent years.

By investors type, 55% came from Asset Managers, 19% from Hedge Funds, 13% from Securities, 11% from Sovereign Wealth Funds / Pension Funds / Insurers, while the remaining 2% came from Private Banks and other types.

The Joint Global Coordinators of the Bonds are CITIC Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Guotai Junan International.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Well Link Life Insurance Company Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Well Link Life Capital Bonds Insurance Hong Kong SAR

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