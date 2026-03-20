PFIS Group rebrands as Alpina Legacy

Alpina: A tribute to the firm's Swiss foundation. It symbolises the precision, discretion, and unwavering regulatory discipline associated with the Swiss financial tradition. In an increasingly volatile global landscape, "Alpina" represents the stability and rigour that the firm's institutional partners and clients rely upon.

A tribute to the firm's Swiss foundation. It symbolises the precision, discretion, and unwavering regulatory discipline associated with the Swiss financial tradition. In an increasingly volatile global landscape, "Alpina" represents the stability and rigour that the firm's institutional partners and clients rely upon. Legacy: Defines the firm's ultimate purpose. It underscores a commitment to helping internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs, and investors protect and transmit their wealth across jurisdictions and generations through compliant, sophisticated insurance solutions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - PFIS Group, a Swiss-rooted wealth structuring advisory firm, today announced a comprehensive rebranding to. This strategic transformation marks a significant milestone in the firm's history, aligning its corporate identity with its profound Swiss heritage and its core mission of safeguarding cross-generational wealth.Since its inception, PFIS Group has undergone an extraordinary journey of expansion. What began as a specialised boutique advisory practice in cross-border insurance has evolved into a formidable international platform. Today, the firm operates, holds intermediation licenses in, and has successfully advised on the structuring and restructuring of overin private wealth."After years of rapid international expansion and hundreds of complex client engagements, we realised that our identity needed to catch up with our evolution," said. "This rebranding comes at a pivotal moment. After establishing a robust global footprint, we are returning to our roots—not by shrinking our horizons, but by deepening the Swiss values that have always been the bedrock of our success."The new name,, was meticulously chosen to reflect the dual pillars of the firm's value proposition:The transition to Alpina Legacy also reinforces the firm's commitment to its global network of private banks, asset managers, and institutional partners."Our business partners are the lifeblood of our operation. By rebranding to Alpina Legacy, we are signalling our long-term commitment to the standards they expect from a Swiss-rooted firm," added. "As we look back on our years in operation, we recognise that our growth was only possible because we remained close to our roots while remaining agile in the face of complex regulatory environments."While the name and visual identity have changed, Alpina Legacy's dedication to excellence remains constant. The firm will continue to provide bespoke cross-border planning and international insurance solutions, ensuring that the wealth created today becomes the enduring legacy of tomorrow.

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For more information, please visit the newly launched website at:

https://www.alpinalegacy.com/ (formerly https://www.pfisgroup.com/).