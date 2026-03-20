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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PFIS Group rebrands as Alpina Legacy

March 20, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
The financial services organization underwent corporate identity transformation emphasizing Swiss heritage and wealth management positioning.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - PFIS Group, a Swiss-rooted wealth structuring advisory firm, today announced a comprehensive rebranding to Alpina Legacy. This strategic transformation marks a significant milestone in the firm's history, aligning its corporate identity with its profound Swiss heritage and its core mission of safeguarding cross-generational wealth.

Refining our Identity After Years of Strategic Growth

Since its inception, PFIS Group has undergone an extraordinary journey of expansion. What began as a specialised boutique advisory practice in cross-border insurance has evolved into a formidable international platform. Today, the firm operates 8 offices worldwide, holds intermediation licenses in 34 countries, and has successfully advised on the structuring and restructuring of over USD 1 billion in private wealth.

"After years of rapid international expansion and hundreds of complex client engagements, we realised that our identity needed to catch up with our evolution," said Mr. Samy Reeb, CEO of Alpina Legacy. "This rebranding comes at a pivotal moment. After establishing a robust global footprint, we are returning to our roots—not by shrinking our horizons, but by deepening the Swiss values that have always been the bedrock of our success."

A Name that Bridges Heritage and Future

The new name, Alpina Legacy, was meticulously chosen to reflect the dual pillars of the firm's value proposition:
  • Alpina: A tribute to the firm's Swiss foundation. It symbolises the precision, discretion, and unwavering regulatory discipline associated with the Swiss financial tradition. In an increasingly volatile global landscape, "Alpina" represents the stability and rigour that the firm's institutional partners and clients rely upon.
  • Legacy: Defines the firm's ultimate purpose. It underscores a commitment to helping internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs, and investors protect and transmit their wealth across jurisdictions and generations through compliant, sophisticated insurance solutions.
Strengthening Partnerships and Roots

The transition to Alpina Legacy also reinforces the firm's commitment to its global network of private banks, asset managers, and institutional partners.

"Our business partners are the lifeblood of our operation. By rebranding to Alpina Legacy, we are signalling our long-term commitment to the standards they expect from a Swiss-rooted firm," added Samy Reeb. "As we look back on our years in operation, we recognise that our growth was only possible because we remained close to our roots while remaining agile in the face of complex regulatory environments."

A New Chapter in Wealth Structuring

While the name and visual identity have changed, Alpina Legacy's dedication to excellence remains constant. The firm will continue to provide bespoke cross-border planning and international insurance solutions, ensuring that the wealth created today becomes the enduring legacy of tomorrow.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit the newly launched website at:
https://www.alpinalegacy.com/ (formerly https://www.pfisgroup.com/).

By Alpina Legacy

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TagTag:
PFIS Group Alpina Legacy

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