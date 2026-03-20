Li Ning announces 2025 annual results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS During the year, the Group recorded the following operating results: Revenue rose by 3.2% to RMB29,598 million; gross profit margin declined by 0.4 percentage points to 49% Net operating cash inflow was RMB4,852 million Net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB2,936 million with net profit margin of 9.9%, and EBITDA margin was 20.8%

Working capital remained at a healthy level: The percentage of gross average working capital to revenue was 7.7% The cash conversion cycle was at 37 days, two days longer than last year

The Board has recommended the payment of final dividend of RMB23.36 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the interim dividend of RMB33.59 cents per ordinary share paid in September 2025, the total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 will amount to RMB56.95 cents per ordinary share or a total dividend payout ratio of 50%.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS The retail sell-through for the overall platform remained flat, including online and offline channels.

Offline new product sell-through accounted for 83% of overall offline sell-through, maintaining at healthy and reasonable level.

The overall channel inventory turnover was at 4 months, channel inventory level and ageing structure remained healthy.

Financial Results

Operational Summary

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utlook

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Li Ning Company Limited (the "Company" or "Li Ning Company"; together with the subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock codes: 2331 (HKD counter) and 82331 (RMB counter)) today announced its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").In 2025, the Group continued to enhance the technological features of its products, optimising channel efficiency, and strengthening the brand's professional positioning, delivering stable operating performance. During the year, the Group's revenue amounted to RMB29,598 million, representing an increase of 3.2% compared with 2024 (2024: RMB28,676 million). Gross profit amounted to RMB14,489 million, up 2.4% from 2024 (2024: RMB14,156 million). The overall gross profit margin decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 49.0% (2024: 49.4%).During the year, the net profit attributable to equity holders was RMB2,936 million (2024: RMB3,013 million). The margin of net profit attributable to equity holders was 9.9% (2024: 10.5%). Return on equity attributable to equity holders was 10.9% (2024: 11.9%). Basic earnings per share was RMB113.91 cents (2024: RMB116.98 cents). The Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB23.36 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025. Together with the interim dividend of RMB33.59 cents per ordinary share paid in September 2025, the total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 will amount to RMB56.95 cents per ordinary share or a total dividend payout ratio of 50% (2024: 50%).In cash flow management, the Group's net cash generated from operating activities during the year amounted to RMB4,852 million (2024: RMB5,268 million). As at 31 December 2025, cash and cash equivalents (including cash at banks and on hand, and fixed-term deposits with an original maturity of no more than three months) amounted to RMB16,717 million, an increase of RMB9,218 million compared with 31 December 2024. Adding back the amount recorded as fixed-term deposits held at banks, cash balance at 31 December 2025 amounted to RMB19,973 million, representing a net increase of RMB1,833 million compared with 31 December 2024. During the year, revenue increased year-on-year, while cash-based expenses including marketing costs and tax payments rose, coupled with the settlement time lag of e-commerce platforms, leading to a year-on-year decrease in net cash generated from operating activities. Meanwhile, the maturity and redemption of time deposits led to a significant increase in net cash generated from investing activities. The Group will continue to place extra emphasis on cash flow management to ensure the stable development of the Company in the long term.In 2025, the Group remained anchored in its "Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels" strategy, advancing development through product upgrades, channel optimisation, and brand marketing.The Group focused on six core categories—running, basketball, training, badminton, table tennis and sports casual—while actively pursuing opportunities in emerging fields and exploring new sports subcategories, such as outdoor, tennis and pickleball. During the year, the Group continued to upgrade its products through technological innovation and enhance the deployment of professional sports resources, guided by three key pillars: reinforcing a professional sports mindset, showcasing sports-fashion aesthetics, and honouring Chinese cultural heritage. In addition, it worked proactively to strengthen brand influence and increase brand recognition and visibility through diversified, and comprehensive marketing campaigns.As the official partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee, the Group leveraged its deep expertise and strong professional sports credibility to blend sportsmanship with cutting-edge technology and Eastern aesthetics—all under the narrative theme "China's Glory, Together with LI-NING." During the year, it opened the world's first LI-NING "Loong Store" and launched the "Glory Gold Label" product series, transforming exclusive, top-tier scarce sports resources into a driving force for brand reputation and market recognition, continuously strengthening consumers' perception of LI-NING's professional capabilities and product reliability.In terms of channel development, the Group continued to advance a multi-dimensional channel network layout to expand market coverage while enhancing operational efficiency. In high-end markets, the Group deepened synergistic collaborations with top-tier commercial complexes and leading outlet malls, jointly promoting the planning and implementation of innovative stores. During the year, the Group successfully launched an independent outdoor store "COUNTERFLOW", marking an important milestone for the brand's official entry into the outdoor segment. The Group actively carried out cross-industry collaborations, partnering with top IPs embodying Chinese cultural heritage such as the Palace Museum, and launched marketing campaigns by collaborating with channel partners through diverse initiatives, effectively improving brand reach and conversion. In terms of efficiency enhancement, the Group continued to optimize the channel structure and improved rental structures and cooperation models, enhancing overall channel health and operational sustainability through a series of strategic optimization measures. As of 31 December 2025, the LI-NING brand (including LI-NING Core Brand and LI-NING YOUNG) operated a total of 7,609 conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores, representing a net increase of 24 POS compared with 31 December 2024.In terms of retail operations, the Group built a highly profitable, efficient, and replicable single-store operating model. In high-level markets, targeted brand strategies were implemented across key regions, strengthening brand image and improving product operation efficiency through optimised channel structure, store product mix, and shopping experience. The Group established a distribution management model to improve operational efficiency and sustainable development capabilities of the distribution system. In addition, the Group strengthened the efficient coordination between retail outlets and the logistics system. Through refined planning systems, flexible supply chain construction and digital support, channel inventory turnover and full lifecycle product management were realised, thereby comprehensively improving operational quality and efficiency.In terms of e-commerce operations, the Group made precise deployments that effectively enhanced consumer awareness and market share during major e-commerce campaigns such as Tmall Celebration Day and Tmall Super Product Day. During the year, core IP products such as "Zhui Feng", "DLO", "ULTRALIGHT" and "LI REN" delivered outstanding performance, successfully penetrating multiple consumer segments including Gen Z, professional sports and trendy fashion, ranking highly in both sales and reputation across segmented markets. By leveraging top athletes, celebrities, trending events and channel resources, the Group not only enhanced product exposure and achieved traffic acquisition and promotional sales conversion, helping inventory optimisation, but also supported offline business and drove overall revenue growth.In terms of supply chain, the Group continuously optimised the supplier matrix, aligning high-quality supplier resources for high-end sports, outdoor, premium and sponsored product lines. Meanwhile, the Group aligned with its major product plan by adopting segmented production planning and data-driven management to achieve high-level coordination among product planning, supply chain, logistics, and retail outlets. To improve operational efficiency, the Group adopted multiple measures such as integration of fabric resources, optimization of process structures, large-scale procurement of materials and staggered production scheduling, further improving the cost structure, while enhancing production efficiency. In addition, the Group continued to integrate sustainable development into supply chain management and promoted green products, with the proportion of eco-friendly products exceeding annual targets during the year.In terms of logistics, the Group launched a channel logistics project to connect the order system with logistics operations, improving product circulation efficiency and fulfilment timeliness. On the digital front, the Group introduced a warehouse coordination system and adopted SKU-level refined management. In terms of automation, automated equipment was introduced into various warehouses, enabling multi-scenario coverage and data visualization management. In December 2025, the East China and North China warehouses took the lead in adopting RFID full-process warehouse management, achieving full-process traceability of logistics data, greatly strengthening inventory management precision, and deployment across all warehouses is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 to continuously drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement.In terms of its kidswear business, LI-NING YOUNG continued to focus on professional sports and children's developmental needs, advancing product optimization and exclusive IP creation. In terms of channel strategy, the Group continued to strengthen outlet channel development, improve single-store efficiency and optimize overall channel structure while accelerating its e-commerce deployment. LI-NING YOUNG maintained a coordinated development of wholesale and direct retail. Through refined management and strategic layout, both scale and quality were improved. In terms of marketing, LI-NING YOUNG centred its efforts around three core pillars "Event Cooperation + User Stories + IP Collaboration" to build professional recognition and accumulate its user foundation, successfully expanding its influence among youth and family demographics. As at 31 December 2025, the total number of LI-NING YOUNG POS was 1,518, representing a net increase of 50 POS since 31 December 2024.Entering 2026, the Group will seize the development opportunities arising from the continuous release of domestic demand potential. The Group will remain committed to its core value of "serving the public with sportsmanship," meticulously refine its "LI-NING's experience value," and strive to become the preferred professional sports brand.The Group will firmly implement the development strategy of "Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels", empowering product iterative upgrades with technology to build core competitiveness and market differentiation barriers. Relying on the technical accumulation and R&D of the LI-NING technology innovation platform, the Group will focus on deep cultivation of core categories and actively expand into emerging segments such as outdoor sports. The Group aims to respond to increasingly diversified and personalised consumer demands, achieving full-scenario coverage from professional competitive sports to daily wear. By promoting the ingenious integration of cutting-edge technology and fashion design, the Group will create a product system that combines excellent functionality, technological texture, and aesthetic value. Furthermore, the Group will continuously strengthen the efficiency of transforming scientific and technological achievements, promoting the rapid realization of frontier technologies into product competitiveness.The Group will drive value creation through sports marketing, establish emotional connections with consumers, and facilitate the steady enhancement of brand value. By continuously deepening the cooperation with the Chinese Olympic Committee, the Group will seize the development window of the Olympic cycle and promote the brand to achieve a leap from resource cooperation to value co-creation. LI-NING will fully explore the diversified value of the cooperation with the Chinese Olympic Committee. Through systematic marketing layout and technological equipment support, it will convey the story of the mutual growth of LI-NING and Chinese sports, highlighting the technological strength and cultural confidence of the national brand.The Group will continue to focus on improving quality and efficiency across all aspects of its business. By deepening channel layout, strengthening product operations, and optimising supply chain management, the Group aims to build an efficient operational system, achieve simultaneous improvements in operational quality and efficiency, and lay a solid foundation for the high-quality growth of the enterprise. Offline channels will focus on improving efficiency in high-tier markets and penetrating emerging markets, while exploring new business models. Online channels will strengthen domain synergy and resource integration, promoting complementarity between online and offline channels. In terms of product operations, the Group will optimize the precision of full-chain planning and flexible supply capabilities, and accelerate inventory turnover. The supply chain will achieve coordinated optimization of cost, quality, and delivery time across the entire chain, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency.The Group will continuously strengthen three core support capabilities: talent, finance, and digital intelligence, to lay a solid bedrock for high-quality development. In terms of talent strategy, talent development will focus on selection, incentives, and efficiency. In terms of financial management, emphasis will be placed on precise resource allocation and risk control. In terms of digitalization, the Group will promote the deep integration of AI and big data with business operations, enhance operational efficiency and the scientific nature of decision-making, and provide systematic safeguards for the long-term development of the Group.: "2026 marks the first year of the 15Five-Year Plan. With the strategic goal of accelerating the development of a sports powerhouse, the nation will further unlock sports consumption potential while driving the transformation and upgrading of the sporting goods manufacturing industry. We expect this to release domestic demand potential and create both strong support and a vast stage for the sports industry to thrive.""We will remain rooted in the local market while looking ahead, seizing opportunities of the era with greater foresight and more efficient execution. We will continue to deepen the Group's 'Single Brand, Multi-categories, Diversified Channels' strategy, optimising and upgrading our core category matrix while exploring emerging segments. Most importantly, we will keep strengthening the core advantages of our products—professional performance, technological capability, and sports experience—by empowering them with innovative technology and design aesthetics to reward consumer trust."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.