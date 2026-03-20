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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PT Danantara opens registration for PSEL partner program

March 20, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
The Indonesian state investment management company initiated enrollment for entities participating in its partnership framework.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - In its efforts to accelerate the energy transition while addressing the growing challenge of urban waste, the government has tapped PT Danantara Investment Management (DIM) to seek capable partners in developing waste-to-energy (WtE) power plant projects, locally known as Pengolahan Sampah Menjadi Energi Listrik (PSEL).

The PSEL program is supported by Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 109/2025, which governs urban waste management through environmentally sustainable renewable energy solutions.

The initiative begins with the establishment of a verified providers list (Daftar Penyedia Terverifikasi or DPT), a pre-qualification mechanism designed to identify companies with proven track records, strong financial capacity and technical expertise in WtE.

To that end, collaboration with private partners scheme reflects the government's intention to share risks with the private sector while leveraging its expertise, ensuring that projects are not only delivered but also remain operationally sustainable.

Participation in the DPT is open to single entities and consortiums, both local and foreign, provided their countries maintain diplomatic relations with Indonesia.

In addition, DIM has appointed an independent registration and verification (R&V) agent to ensure a credible and transparent process, ensuring that prospective partners included in the list undergo a structured and transparent evaluation.

"The program is designed to ensure that the establishment of the DPT is carried out in a transparent and systematic manner, in line with good governance principles," PT Danantara Investment Management said in an official statement.

The submission period for verification documents will run from March 25 to April 25, with DIM set to hold virtual technical discussions (aanwijzing) in two cycles to provide further clarity on technical requirements. The first cycle is scheduled for March 26, followed by the second on April 1. Each cycle will include two sessions to accommodate across different time zones.

While attendance at the aanwijzing sessions is not mandatory, they are expected to serve as an important forum for prospective participants to better understand the application requirements before submitting final documents through the official channel.

Interested companies can write indication of interest by email through registrationwte@danantaraindonesia.com

For further information, providers may refer to

https://www.danantaraindonesia.co.id/media-center/highlight/dim-waste-to-energy-verified-participants-list-registration-2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Danantara Investment Management

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TagTag:
PT Danantara PSEL partner program

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