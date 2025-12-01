Oxford Instruments launches Imaris 11 for workflow driven image analysis

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Instruments announces the release of Imaris 11, the latest generation of its industry-leading 3D/4D microscopy image visualisation and analysis software. The new version introduces an intuitive Workflow system, enhanced batch processing, and advanced tools for object detection and data exploration—designed to help researchers across the region achieve faster, more reproducible, and higher-quality insights.

Imaris 11 supports the rapidly expanding life science and biotechnology ecosystems in Southeast Asia by enabling streamlined data analysis, improved collaboration, and robust experimental reproducibility.

Clear, guided workflows to accelerate research

At the heart of Imaris 11 is the introduction of Workflows, a step-by-step protocol system that enables users to create, save, and share image analysis processes directly within the software. Workflows streamline analysis by guiding users through each step, making them an invaluable tool for both new and experienced users. Workflows can be exported and imported between datasets or users, allowing for seamless collaboration and reproducibility.

In addition, Workflows can act as Batch protocols, automating complex analyses while also supporting manual intervention steps. This unique combination of automation and flexibility significantly reduces the time spent on repetitive tasks, especially when processing large datasets.

New features that simplify complex analysis

Object detection inside surface-defined ROIs – Precisely identify Spots, Filaments, Cells, and more within user-defined regions

Automated channel mask creation – Use Surfaces and Spots as masks to generate targeted channels across datasets

Machine learning filters – Enhanced ML-based detection and classification for improved accuracy

Advanced batch processing – Combine automated analysis with manual intervention steps to maintain precision at scale

Improved visualisation and exploration and data exploration

Imaris 11 delivers powerful tools for consistent visualisation and cross-dataset comparisons:

Snapshots – Save multiple "Views" including channel settings and colour schemes, then batch-apply them across datasets for consistent presentation and fast quality checks

1D & 2D Vantage – Compare analysis results across experimental groups to uncover patterns, differences, and correlations in complex studies

These features are particularly valuable for multi-sample experiments, high-content imaging workflows, clinical research, and industrial R&D.

Customer-centric innovation

"Imaris 11 is a game-changer for researchers," said Anna Paszulewicz, Imaris Product Manager at Oxford Instruments.

"By combining intuitive workflows with powerful automation and data exploration tools, we're making advanced microscopy image analysis more accessible, efficient, and insightful for research communities across the world."

Availability

Imaris 11 is available now.

