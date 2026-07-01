OTP Bank opens EUR 7 billion EMTN programme on HKEx as first EU institution

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY and HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - OTP Bank Plc. ("OTP Bank" or "OTP"), the leading banking group in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), today marked the establishment of its EUR 7 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" or "HKEX") with a commemorative gong ceremony at the Connect Hall, Hong Kong Stock Exchange. OTP is the first European Union financial institution to open an EMTN programme on the exchange.

Official OTP Bank Gong Ceremony

The EUR 7 billion programme was established on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 May 2026, following approval of its base prospectus by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2026, allowing the issuer to raise debt in multiple tranches, currencies, structures and maturities over time. For OTP - which holds an AAA issuer rating on the China national scale from Lianhe Ratings, the highest available - it establishes a permanent platform for trading with certain OTP bonds, and later for raising capital from Asian institutional investors.



On 16 June 2026, OTP priced the programme's inaugural issuance: a EUR 1 billion Tier 2 note, listed in Hong Kong and Luxembourg. It is OTP's largest-ever bond transaction and, as at the issue date, the largest euro-denominated Tier 2 note issued by a bank in the CEE and wider CEMEA region. The offering drew a peak order book of EUR 4.1 billion - the largest in OTP's history - and priced at a coupon of 4.625%.



The listing builds on OTP's growing presence in Asian capital markets. In 2025 OTP issued its first Dim Sum green bond, raising CNH 900 million and becoming the first Hungarian institution to issue a public offshore renminbi green bond, following a CNY 300 million bond in 2024. The Bank has operated a representative office in Beijing since 2017, became a full member of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA) in 2024, and maintains a strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).



Sándor Pataki, Director of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Operations of OTP Bank, said: "Listing our EMTN programme in Hong Kong is a clear demonstration of OTP Bank's long-term vision and strategic commitment to international capital markets. Hong Kong excels itself as one of the world's leading international financial centres, serving as a vital bridge between East and West. For OTP Bank, this is not only an opportunity to access liquidity, but also to deepen relationships and build lasting trust with investors in this dynamic region. The demand we have seen for OTP's credit, including the record order book for our inaugural issue off the programme, reflects the growing interest in high-quality European issuers."



As Asian investors increasingly look to Europe to diversify their portfolios, Central and Eastern Europe offers a distinctive proposition: emerging-market growth rates combined with the low-risk profile of the European Union. The region's attractiveness is reinforced by its convergence towards the eurozone. Three of the five countries in which OTP is the market leader sit at the heart of Europe's euro-convergence story - Bulgaria, which adopted the euro on 1 January 2026, Slovenia, which adopted the euro years ago, and Hungary, OTP's flagship market, where the recently elected government aims to create the conditions for euro adoption around 2030.



OTP combines what rarely comes together in European banking: high growth, strong profitability and an ultraconservative balance sheet built for resilience. OTP Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing banking groups in the region, recently ranked 398th on the Forbes Global 2000 list, up from 1007th place in 2022. It pairs an annual organic loan growth of around 15% with a disciplined acquisition record and high profitability - a 2025 return on equity of 21.6% - and with an ultraconservative balance sheet: a leverage ratio well above its European peers, strong capital and liquidity, and one of the most resilient outcomes in the European Banking Authority's latest stress test. In 2023, OTP became the first European bank to enter Uzbekistan, bringing the total population across OTP's markets to 110 million.



Sándor Pataki, Director of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Operations of OTP Bank, added: "We believe the combination of growth, profitability and stability is what makes OTP an attractive name for fixed-income investors. This is also reflected in our recent ranking among the world's top 500 companies by Forbes.These achievements are the result of a consistent strategy: prudent growth, diversified funding sources, and a strong focus on long-term partnerships. Over the decades, OTP Bank has built a solid track record in international debt capital markets, and today's milestones further strengthen that foundation. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to deepen our engagement with Asian investors and institutions. We are confident that this listing will serve as a cornerstone for long-term cooperation, mutual growth, and shared success."



https://www.otpbank.hu/portal/en/retail

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