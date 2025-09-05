Corporate

New telecoms and space design hub launched in Vietnam

September 05, 2025 | 12:25
(0) user say
An advanced design centre in telecommunications and aerospace was launched in Hanoi on September 4 through a strategic partnership between Vietnam and Italy, marking a new milestone in bilateral cooperation in high-tech research and industrial development.

The initiative was formalised at the Vietnam - Italy Business Forum, where an MoU was exchanged under the witness of Deputy Minister of Finance Ho Sy Hung, Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, and Italian Ambassador Marco della Seta.

Representatives of PTIT and Temix Group exchanged a memorandum of understanding at the Vietnam–Italy Business Forum 2025 in Hanoi
Representatives of PTIT and Temix Group exchanged an MoU at the Vietnam - Italy Business Forum 2025 in Hanoi

Led by Temix Group, an Italian enterprise with a strong global footprint in satellite communications, defence, and aerospace, the new centre will be hosted at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT), one of Vietnam's leading institutions in the telecommunications sector. PTIT will provide a dedicated facility and coordinate local researchers and professionals to collaborate with Temix experts.

According to PTIT, this centre aligns with Vietnam's national strategy of fostering science, technology, and digital transformation. The strategy highlights satellite research and manufacturing as priority areas to boost innovation and industrial development.

"The collaboration with Temix consolidates technology transfer and creates new professional opportunities for our researchers, strengthening Vietnam's positioning in the global space industry," said Dang Hoai Bac, president of PTIT.

The project builds upon years of collaboration between PTIT and Temix in education and research, including scholarships for Vietnamese students to study advanced telecommunications engineering in Italy.

The new centre is expected to further consolidate technology transfer, create training opportunities for young engineers, and enhance Vietnam's capabilities in satellite design and aerospace systems.

Temix Group said the centre's primary mission will be to expand its research and design capacity in telecommunications and aerospace while providing advanced multidisciplinary design services for institutional and industrial clients across Asia and the Middle East.

This forms part of the group's broader industrial consolidation programme in Vietnam, which focuses on strategic partnerships with universities, research institutions, and both public and private sector operators.

Armando Caravella, founder and president of Temix Group, stressed that the project represents a strategic investment in innovation.

“This centre enhances synergies between our international expertise and Vietnamese academic excellence,” he said.

Telecoms firms seeking new pastures 5G network inches ever closer Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in telecommunications Telecoms and minerals top new Mozambique deals Australian telecoms face challenges over data security and fragmentation

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
telecoms space design hub Italy Italy and Vietnam

