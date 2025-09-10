Corporate

Nami Exchange partners with Cipher Core on quantum-resistant security

September 10, 2025 | 14:55
(0) user say
Nami Exchange has entered a strategic partnership with Japan’s Cipher Core to bolster digital asset security with cutting-edge quantum-resistant technology.
Announced on September 9, the collaboration will transfer and integrate Cipher Core’s advanced cybersecurity solutions into Nami’s platform, placing it among the rare global systems designed to withstand potential quantum computer attacks. The move comes at a time when conventional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable, making this development a vital safeguard for the future of digital assets.

Cipher Core, founded by former MIT professor Takatoshi Nakamura, is renowned for its comprehensive 'Complete Cipher' ecosystem, designed to neutralise quantum algorithms capable of breaking digital signatures and targeting blockchain networks. Through this partnership, Nami Exchange will integrate Cipher Core’s core technologies directly into its infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term vision of delivering a safe and transparent trading environment.

"Protecting users’ assets is our highest priority," said Giap Van Dai, founder of Nami Exchange. "Partnering with Cipher Core strengthens our infrastructure and reflects our commitment to building a platform that is safe, transparent, and prepared for the future. This foundation allows us to confidently develop more advanced products and expand globally."

The collaboration will see Nami Exchange adopt next-generation security solutions, including USB token devices for instant file encryption and decryption, secure communication systems to prevent data breaches, advanced transaction technology for central bank digital currencies independent of blockchain, and an AI-powered dynamic identity system to ensure authenticity and resilience against forgery.

With additional support from Japanese technology partners such as TJ Tech, Stella, and KEY Famille Primium, the partnership represents more than a milestone for Nami Exchange and Cipher Core. It underscores the readiness of Vietnamese technology enterprises to stand alongside global players in shaping the future of digital finance.

Nami Exchange is designed to deliver a simple, transparent, and secure trading experience, placing users at the centre of a diverse blockchain-based ecosystem. Cipher Core, a pioneer in quantum-resistant encryption, continues to drive innovation with solutions that safeguard digital assets and financial transactions in the quantum era.

By Nha Phuong

TagTag:
Nami Cipher Core Cipher Core, Japan

