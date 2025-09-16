MINT Launches Axonex Intelligence 2025: Smart Facility IoT Platform

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - MINT Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI) ("MINT" or the "Company"), a leading Hong Kong-based provider of integrated interior design and fit out works, today announced the official launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Axonex Intelligence Limited ("Axonex"), a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Hong Kong, marking MINT's expansion into the technology realm with the fast-growing smart facility management sector. Building on this foundation, MINT is extending its expertise to harness robotics, IoT, and AI technologies to enhance the way properties are managed and experienced.



Axonex provides total solutions for smart facility management, integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and user experience across different property types. Its key capabilities include:

Robotic solutions to automate routine facility management tasks, improve efficiency, and reduce manpower needs.

Object identification and human posture recognition for enhanced security and operational monitoring.

Digital twin solutions enabling real-time visualization and management of facilities.

AI-powered analytics to optimize maintenance, space utilization, and resource allocation.

Axonex is set to serve a diverse range of clients, including shopping malls, government premises, residential complexes, and warehouses. By leveraging its design background and new technological focus, Axonex aims to provide a holistic approach to property and facility management.



To support its solutions, Axonex is collaborating with technology partners such as AIMO and Sharp Peak, ensuring strong hardware and software integration.



With this strategic move, MINT reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its mission to provide comprehensive solutions that blend design excellence with cutting-edge technology.



