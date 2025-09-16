Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MINT Launches Axonex Intelligence 2025: Smart Facility IoT Platform

September 16, 2025 | 14:47
(0) user say
AI energy dashboards cut mall power bills 18 per cent, giving facility managers a keyword-rich case study for smart building Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - MINT Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ: MIMI) ("MINT" or the "Company"), a leading Hong Kong-based provider of integrated interior design and fit out works, today announced the official launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Axonex Intelligence Limited ("Axonex"), a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Hong Kong, marking MINT's expansion into the technology realm with the fast-growing smart facility management sector. Building on this foundation, MINT is extending its expertise to harness robotics, IoT, and AI technologies to enhance the way properties are managed and experienced.

Axonex provides total solutions for smart facility management, integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and user experience across different property types. Its key capabilities include:

  • Robotic solutions to automate routine facility management tasks, improve efficiency, and reduce manpower needs.
  • Object identification and human posture recognition for enhanced security and operational monitoring.
  • Digital twin solutions enabling real-time visualization and management of facilities.
  • AI-powered analytics to optimize maintenance, space utilization, and resource allocation.

Axonex is set to serve a diverse range of clients, including shopping malls, government premises, residential complexes, and warehouses. By leveraging its design background and new technological focus, Axonex aims to provide a holistic approach to property and facility management.

To support its solutions, Axonex is collaborating with technology partners such as AIMO and Sharp Peak, ensuring strong hardware and software integration.

With this strategic move, MINT reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its mission to provide comprehensive solutions that blend design excellence with cutting-edge technology.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MINT Incorporation Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MINT Axonex Axonex Intelligence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DZYNE HIFraser Dronebuster DTIM Contract 2025: AUD 20M Anti-Drone Deal

DZYNE HIFraser Dronebuster DTIM Contract 2025: AUD 20M Anti-Drone Deal

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

PAObank Ping An Partnership 2025: Hong Kong Digital Bank with Built-In Cover

MINT Launches Axonex Intelligence 2025: Smart Facility IoT Platform

MINT Launches Axonex Intelligence 2025: Smart Facility IoT Platform

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020