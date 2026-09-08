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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Minré partners South Korean firms to import micro PDRN skincare

September 08, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Singapore skincare company Minré partnered South Korean firms Xenohelix and UMECO Group on 7 September 2026 to launch micro PDRN beauty products in Singapore.

SINGAPORE– Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – Singapore biotechnology skincare company Minré is partnering with South Korean innovators Xenohelix Co., Ltd. and UMECO Group to develop next-generation skincare combining biotechnology with advanced beauty delivery technology.

Xenohelix, a biotechnology company spun off from Yonsei University, will support Minré's development of an upcoming skincare range featuring its patented miPDRN® technology. The collaboration will make Minré the first Singapore skincare brand to work with Xenohelix's proprietary miPDRN® technology.

PDRN, or polydeoxyribonucleotide, is increasingly discussed in regenerative and aesthetic skincare. Minré believes consumers should look beyond whether a product contains PDRN to the quality and science behind the technology.

"Great science happens when different expertise comes together," said Dr Zach Pang, Co-founder of Minré. "By combining Singapore's strengths in biotechnology with Korea's leadership in beauty and aesthetic innovation, we're bringing together complementary expertise to create better skincare."

Dr Chee Wai Fhu, Co-founder of Minré, added: "The future of skincare will be shaped by science-backed innovation, not short-lived trends. Better science ultimately allows us to build better skincare."

Micro PDRN for Next-Generation Skincare
Xenohelix's miPDRN® is designed to support enhanced skin penetration. At approximately 12 kDa and around 20 base pairs, it is described by Xenohelix as the world's smallest PDRN molecule, with its ultra-small size designed to support more effective absorption and deeper penetration into the skin. (Source: Xenohelix company profile, Vegan & Clean Beauty Fair 2026; COSIN Korea, 2026.)

Minré and Xenohelix will work together on product co-development, formulation optimisation and scientific validation.

Pairing Skincare Science with Korean Delivery Technology
Minré is also collaborating with UMECO Group, a South Korean beauty technology company specialising in nanoporation, regenerative phototherapy and professional aesthetic solutions.

The partnership combines Minré's regenerative skincare expertise with UMECO's proprietary nanoporation technology, designed to support the delivery of skincare formulations through the skin.

Developed under the clinical advisory of dermatologist Dr Jung Jae-Yuk, who has served as a medical advisor to the President of South Korea, UMECO's technology will support joint exploration of treatment protocols, scientific evaluation, user studies, practitioner education and future product-technology innovations.

Singapore-Korea Collaboration
The two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) mark the first stage of Minré's strategy to connect Singapore's biotechnology ecosystem with international expertise in beauty, dermatology and aesthetic technology, beginning with South Korea.

Minré plans to continue working with universities, biotechnology companies, clinicians and technology innovators internationally as it develops its science-driven skincare portfolio.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Minré

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Minré Xenohelix Co UMECO Group micro PDRN skincare

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