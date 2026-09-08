MIHAS Knowledge Hub expands operations to support Malaysian halal exports

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – To accelerate the global competitiveness of Malaysian exporters, the MIHAS Knowledge Hub has evolved into a year-round trade intelligence platform since 2021. Moving beyond the traditional four-day exhibition framework, the initiative introduces AI-driven content curation, year-long digital programming, and modern multimedia formats to deliver real-time, actionable market insights directly to local businesses.



The Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YAPEIM) has joined this year's strategic initiative to uplift the 2026 platform, bridging the gap between market intelligence and export action. It features four distinct knowledge-sharing pillars designed for every stage of the exporter journey:

Prelude & "Meet the Experts" Webinars: A digital-first series starting as early as August 2026 to guide exporters through market entry requirements, compliance, and international trade facilitation mechanisms.

Pocket Talk: Concise, high-impact physical sessions focused on emerging industry trends, rapid innovation, and practical market solutions delivered live by Halal trade experts.

#SembangBlog / #SembangSantai Podcast: A new flagship live podcast format bringing a conversational edge to MIHAS 2026, featuring industry pioneers, leaders, and changemakers sharing real-world business journeys and bold ideas for the future Halal economy.

Power Talk (The Finale): Taking place on 23 September 2026 at 10:00AM at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, this flagship session features corporates leaders from DHL Express, UOB Malaysia, and Farm Fresh. The panel will address supply chain resilience, e-commerce fulfilment, trade financing, and strategies for navigating geopolitical headwinds.

The expansion builds on the success of the 2025 edition, which drew 2,000 participants across 23 physical sessions and 16 international "Meet the Experts" webinars that featured 74 industry experts, connecting local businesses directly with trade experts across ASEAN, East Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.



Beyond strategy, the platform acts as a direct preparation runway for MATRADE's flagship International Sourcing Programme (INSP), equipping local sellers with the market data and confidence required to convert B2B meetings into signed export contracts.



MATRADE Chief Executive Officer, YBhg. Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof said, "Export success today depends not only on having quality products and services, but also on understanding international market dynamics, buyer expectations, regulatory requirements, and emerging trends. These are key success factors in gaining market access globally."



"The MIHAS Knowledge Hub helps businesses bridge that gap by connecting them with industry experts, buyers, and policymakers who provide practical, actionable insights. By introducing more accessible formats such as live podcasts alongside our technical sessions, we are making critical market intelligence easier to engage with and apply," he added.



MIHAS 2026 takes place from 23 to 26 September 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian exporters, SMEs, and industry stakeholders are invited to register early to access exclusive trade insights, expert networks, and global business opportunities via the official MIHAS website.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.