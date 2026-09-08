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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

iFAST Hong Kong partners J.P. Morgan on discretionary portfolios

September 08, 2026 | 11:03
(0) user say
iFAST Financial Hong Kong partnered J.P. Morgan Asset Management on 8 September 2026 to add two discretionary portfolio options for regional wealth advisers.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – iFAST Financial (HK) Ltd ("iFAST Hong Kong"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFAST Corporation Ltd, today announced an expansion of its Discretionary Portfolio Management Solutions (DPMS) lineup in Hong Kong with the launch of two new portfolios powered by J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("JPMAM"), with the portfolios officially available to wealth advisers and their clients from August 2026.

(From left) Supreet Bhan, Head of Hong Kong Intermediary Business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; and Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services, iFAST Financial HK

(From left) Supreet Bhan, Head of Hong Kong Intermediary Business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; and Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services, iFAST Financial HK

The collaboration underscores iFAST Hong Kong's commitment to its Business-to-Business (B2B) partners, giving wealth advisers and their clients access to a professionally managed investment solution that saves time and broadens choice.

"Partnering with J.P. Morgan Asset Management allows us to bring institutional expertise to advisers and their clients here in Hong Kong. By outsourcing alpha generation through our DPMS, advisers can focus on nurturing trusted client relationships while delivering comprehensive financial planning." said Ms Glory Lau, General Manager, Platform Services of iFAST Hong Kong.

The DPMS advised by JPMAM leverages JPMAM's comprehensive range of active ETFs globally, giving investors access to active management at a lower cost.

"Our approach to active investing is grounded in extensive global research and a disciplined asset allocation process that's been tested across market cycles. By partnering with iFAST, we're making our leading actively managed ETF capabilities and portfolio solutions available to iFAST's clients in Hong Kong. We look forward to helping iFAST's clients pursue long-term objectives through the model portfolios striving for diversification, robustness across market cycles, and more consistent outcomes," said Yuejue Jin, Asia Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Empowering Advisers, Enhancing Client Experience

The new DPMS portfolios give wealth advisers using iFAST Hong Kong platform greater choice and flexibility to align client portfolios with specific goals and risk profiles, while removing much of the administrative workload that typically consumes adviser and client time. Beyond asset allocation advisory services, JPMAM also provides investment insights and trainings, adding to iFAST Hong Kong's adviser enablement ecosystem of exclusive content, courses, and events.

https://www.ifastfinancial.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.ifastfinancial.com.hk or www.ifastcorp.com

By iFAST Financial (HK) Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
iFAST iFAST Hong Kong J.P. Morgan Discretionary Portfolio Management iFAST Financial Hong Kong

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