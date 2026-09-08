Dusit Hotels opens 268-room Dusit Princess Ipoh on 1 October

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 September 2026 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, will open Dusit Princess Ipoh on 1 October 2026, bringing its distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Ipoh, the capital of Malaysia's Perak state.

A Deluxe Queen Room at Dusit Princess Ipoh, featuring contemporary comforts and locally inspired artwork that reflects the distinctive character of the city.

Located approximately 200 km north of Kuala Lumpur and shaped by the late-19th-century tin-mining boom that transformed the city into an important commercial hub, Ipoh is home to a historic centre where colonial-era shophouses, traditional, and small local businesses preserve the character of the city's past.Its multicultural culinary traditions – from longstanding dim sum restaurants to celebrated Ipoh white coffee, whose distinctive flavour comes from beans traditionally roasted with margarine – have also made the city a draw for food-focused travellers. Meanwhile, the dramatic limestone formations and cave temples of the surrounding Kinta Valley invite visitors to combine cultural discovery with nature excursions and outdoor exploration.Under its new identity as Dusit Princess Ipoh, the established 268-room property – owned by Plenitude Berhad, a Bursa Malaysia-listed group with interests in property development, property investment, and hospitality – is ideally positioned to help travellers discover the city's heritage, culinary scene, and natural attractions, while offering the comfort and flexibility required for city breaks, extended stays, business travel, and events.Set beside the Perak Turf Club, a long-established centre for thoroughbred racing, the hotel is less than five minutes by car from Ipoh city centre. Sultan Azlan Shah Airport is approximately 10 minutes away and offers direct flights from Singapore.Reflecting the practical, welcoming character of Dusit's upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand, accommodation spans five room categories, ranging from 25 sq m Superior Rooms to 58 sq m Family Suites.Rooms offer views across the Perak Turf Club or city skyline and include high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, quality bedding, in-room safes, and dedicated workspaces. To support longer stays and give families greater flexibility, Family Rooms and Family Suites also include kitchenettes.Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, Kids Club, self-service laundry, accessible rooms, a prayer room, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Guests also have access to a 6,580 sq ft fitness centre offering extensive workout facilities and extended opening hours.The Atrium, the hotel's naturally lit all-day dining restaurant, offers sweeping views of Ipoh's limestone hills and cityscape. It serves a buffet breakfast featuring local and regional favourites such as nasi lemak, roti canai, kway teow goreng, and dim sum, alongside continental options. Local and international dishes are available throughout the day. The lobby coffee shop, meanwhile, serves speciality teas, coffees, and juices alongside a selection of pastries and desserts.For meetings, conferences, weddings, and social occasions, the hotel offers three flexible venues providing approximately 964 sq m of event space.The principal venue is the 496.8 sq m Kinta Ballroom, which can host up to 400 guests theatre-style or 300 guests for round-table events. Equipped with an LED screen, dynamic sound system, and adjustable lighting, it is supported by the 383 sq m Kampar Hall and 84 sq m Gopeng Room, which provide additional options for smaller gatherings."With accommodation and facilities designed to meet the needs of leisure travellers, families, business guests, government delegations, and event groups, Dusit Princess Ipoh represents a compelling opportunity to introduce the welcoming character of the Dusit Princess brand to a city with such a strong identity and well-established appeal," said Chanin Donavanik, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dusit International. "Perak welcomed 23.6 million domestic visitors in 2025, making it one of Malaysia's three most visited states. This strong demand, together with Ipoh's convenient access from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, gives the city considerable potential to attract more international visitors. Working with Plenitude Berhad, we are building on the strengths of an established property to support that growth while helping guests connect more deeply with the destination."Madam Elsie Chua, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Plenitude Berhad, said, "Dusit Princess Ipoh marks a new chapter for this established property and for Plenitude's hospitality portfolio. Building on the property's longstanding presence in Ipoh, we are delighted to bring the distinctive warmth of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the city through a recognised international brand, while embracing the character, culture, and local flavours that make Ipoh unique. We look forward to creating a welcoming gateway for guests to experience Ipoh – combining the qualities and standards associated with the Dusit Princess brand with the authentic spirit of the destination."From the hotel, guests can easily reach Ipoh Old Town, including Concubine Lane, a lively historic alley lined with small shops and stalls, and Kong Heng Square, a restored heritage enclave housing independent businesses. Local dining districts and commercial areas are also within easy reach.To help guests explore further, the hotel's Discover the Soul of Ipoh programme brings together locally led activities spanning heritage, food, nature, well-being, and family experiences.Highlights include photographic walks through Ipoh's heritage streets, visits to Tambun pomelo orchards and limestone cave temples, food trails featuring Ipoh white coffee and traditional desserts, and workshops in Labu Sayong pottery, a traditional Perak craft. Family cooking classes and evening wildlife adventures are also available.To celebrate its opening, Dusit Princess Ipoh is offering stays from RM 230 (approximately USD 57) per room per night, including RM 50 (approximately USD 12) in daily food and beverage credit. The offer is valid for stays from 1 October through 31 December 2026. Terms and conditions apply.For more information, please visit dusit.com/dpim.

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By Dusit International