Yiwu Foreign Community Builds Home Away from Home

February 23, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
International residents in the Chinese trading hub created supportive community networks transforming the city into welcoming environment.
YIWU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 February 2026 - As red lanterns light up the streets and alleys, Yiwu is welcoming spring in a unique way. For the international community living here, the city has transformed from a foreign commercial hub into a warm "hometown."

This year, three expatriates shared their unique Chinese New Year experiences in Yiwu.

For Lina from Ukraine, the festival is a visual feast of "Chinese Red." Having lived in Yiwu for five years, she immerses herself in local traditions, shopping for "Get-Rich Horse" dolls for the upcoming Year of the Horse and buying traditional red outfits to take back to her home country.

For He Lvsheng, the holiday offers a chance to find a comfortable rhythm. While he notes that the New Year isn't celebrated with the same intensity in his home country, in Yiwu, he enjoys the festive atmosphere by buying food and toys for friends while maintaining his daily fitness routine.

For foreign businessman Weihua, the Spring Festival is about unity. He celebrates by pasting spring couplets with his Chinese employees and handing out "Hongbao" (red envelopes), turning business partners into family.

From the scent of ink on couplets to the shared joy of the holidays, Yiwu's inclusive environment allows entrepreneurs and residents from around the world to strive, live, and turn a foreign land into home.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China News Network

